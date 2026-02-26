Ring Magazine Loses Integrity as Turki Alalshikh Uses It to Retaliate Frank Warren’s $1 Billion Lawsuit

So far, Eddie Hearn has traded barbs online with Dana White, and that tension spilled into poaching, with a few star Matchroom fighters joining the Zuffa stable. But fellow English promoter Queensberry’s Frank Warren now appears ready to escalate his battle with White’s backers—the Riyadh Season’s Turki Alalshikh—to the courtroom. The latest chapter in the promotional feud suggests Warren is preparing a $1 billion lawsuit against Alalshikh & Co., and it took a sharp turn when Ring Magazine, which is owned by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, posted a tweet outlining the possible reasons behind Warren’s reported move.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Rumors are circulating in the boxing world that Queensberry is in financial trouble without a continued business relationship with Sela and TKO,” The Ring’s tweet read. “The loss of those relationships has influenced Queensberry’s threat to sue Sela and TKO.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement went further, alleging that the upcoming fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois struggled to sell tickets. Also, Queensberry strategically timed the legal announcement – ahead of their press conference. It also confirmed that Queensberry and Riyadh Season have not collaborated since November and currently have no plans to work together.

“There has been intensified concern among the stable within Queensberry, when it was learned that they were not being used as a promotional entity for Tyson Fury’s big UK comeback in April, and this concern has resulted in a number of their fighters seeking other promoters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The post closed by alleging that Queensberry leaked litigation rumors while publicly maintaining cordial relations, describing the fallout as an “unrepairable rift.” However, that narrative didn’t go unchallenged.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

The X post was met with a Community Note right below it stating that Frank Warren‘s Queensberry had reportedly posted a $15 million profit for the financial year ending in March 2025, and that ticket sales for the Wardley–Dubois event had not yet begun. The fact-check did more to control the narrative.

As a result, the reaction was immediate, and fans did not hold back.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ring goes after Frank Warren, fans counter

Laughing at the escalating drama, one user wrote, “😂😂😂 Who owns Ring? Imagine thinking this isn’t propaganda. 😂 Uncle Frank has these clowns rattled. Time for the boxing community to reject this aggressive takeover. Absolute chancers.” If that assertion is accurate, it runs counter to what Alalshikh said when he purchased Ring from Oscar De La Hoya about preserving full journalistic independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user, clearly frustrated, wrote, “Congratulations! You’ve completely destroyed the Ring’s reputation with one tweet pushing personal propaganda! The Ring is officially a joke and has lost all integrity 👏.” The comment underscores how fans doubt the credibility of outlets connected to powerful interests.

One fan viewed it as a cheap shot. “Using the press as a weapon, eh? “Game on, we got Frank,” they wrote. Media maneuvering has long been part of boxing politics, but in an era where social media quickly challenges narratives, many believe such strategies are harder to control.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Disgraceful post from what was once one of the most highly respected boxing journalists on the planet. Your Saudi propaganda won’t work in the West,” another user wrote.

Others pushed back on the suggestion that Fabio Wardley vs. Daniel Dubois is underselling. “There’s no way that Wardley vs. Dubois is struggling to sell tickets. That will be a sellout and a great atmosphere. The UK boxing fans always bring it,” one fan wrote.

That defense carries added context, considering Wardley’s title defense is still two months away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Promotional rivalries are nothing new in boxing. Fans may remember the Top Rank-Don King battles of the 1980s. Still, regardless of competing narratives, the timing of Ring’s post alongside reports of a lawsuit inevitably raises questions, and that is precisely why the backlash has been so swift.