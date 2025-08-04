“RIP”: Sylvester Stallone-Backed Naseem Hamed Biopic Prompts Tribute From Veteran Promoter to a Late Legend

It’s a dream boxing diehards have cherished for years. As the legendary figure he was, Prince Naseem Hamed stood out as a larger-than-life personality, both inside and outside the ring. Who can forget his iconic Arabian flying carpet entrance? Few would disagree with its position in boxing lore. In polls and conversations about boxers whose lives deserve a cinematic treatment, a handful of names come up regularly: Hector Camacho, Arturo Gatti, and Johnny Tapia. But one name consistently rises to the top: Prince Naseem Hamed. And now, it seems those long-held wishes are finally being fulfilled. Backed by Sylvester Stallone‘s Balboa Productions, a new film titled ‘Giant,’ based on the life of Prince Naseem Hamed, is set for release in 2026.

In addition to Amir El-Masry, who portrays the Hall of Fame legend, the film also features Hollywood icon Pierce Brosnan in the role of Brendan Ingle, Naseem Hamed’s mentor and trainer, who sadly passed away in 2018. The trailer has seemingly rekindled fond memories. Veteran promoter Lou DiBella took a moment to express his excitement. But he also made sure to offer a heartfelt tribute to Ingle. The man who transformed a scrappy young boy into a world-renowned champion.

“Hall of Fame boxer Prince Naseem Hamed is set to have a biopic released in the first quarter of 2026 about his career and relationship with his trainer Brendan Ingle, who sadly passed away in 2018,” Ring Magazine wrote on X. The X post included a two-minute trailer that offered a glimpse into Hamed’s journey. Beginning with his early days as an eager young talent meeting Brendan Ingle at the iconic Wincobank Gym.

And it seems Lou DiBella can’t wait to see the movie. Reflecting on his friendship with Prince Naseem and the time the boxer competed on U.S. soil, the veteran promoter said, “Can’t wait for this … Prince Naseem Hamed was a boxing star… and a fucking rock star. Kid came to America and owned it for a while.”

More poignantly, DiBella recalled the profound impact Brendan Ingle had on a young man from one of Sheffield’s rougher neighborhoods. He transformed Hamed into a world champion who could not only fight but also entertain with flair and charisma. “Blessed to be his friend and to have known Brendan Ingle (RIP), a teacher and genuinely good man,” DiBella said, before affirming that their story “deserved a biopic.”

If 1980s America took pride in the Tommy Hearns – Emanuel Steward story, then 1990s Britain had the Naseem Hamed – Brendan Ingle partnership to call its own.

When brilliance met guidance: Prince Naseem Hamed and Brendan Ingle

Born in Dublin, Brendan Ingle was a former professional boxer. He opened a gym in Wincobank, Sheffield, as part of his commitment to steering local youth away from trouble. Ingle trained several world champions, including Johnny Nelson, Kell Brook, and Junior Witter. But it was his partnership with Prince Naseem Hamed that left the most lasting impression on fans.

The son of Yemeni immigrants, Hamed was just seven years old when he first walked into Brendan Ingle’s gym. His father, a grocery store owner, had hoped to keep him focused and disciplined, and it worked. By 18, Hamed turned professional, and within two years, he became a European champion.

In what many consider a dull era for boxing in the 1990s, Prince Naseem Hamed was a breath of fresh air. On one hand, his unorthodox southpaw brilliance drew praise from purists. Then on the other, his flair, confidence, and showmanship turned his fights into must-see events and packed arenas.

It was entertainment, guaranteed. Committed fully to the featherweight division, Naseem Hamed eventually became its unified champion. But the demands of a disciplined boxing life began to take their toll. His loss to Hall of Famer Marco Antonio Barrera proved to be the final chapter of his career.

Without a doubt, Prince Naseem Hamed’s ascent to boxing greatness wouldn’t have been possible without the guiding presence of Brendan Ingle. Johnny Nelson once called him ‘the best trainer in the world.’

