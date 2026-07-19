“RIP Warrior”: Condolences Pour In as Jake Paul, WBC Mourn Boxing Champion Killed in Fatal Accident

Sad news has hit Jake Paul and his promotion, Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The YouTuber-turned-fighter and his team learned that Hannah Rapp, a young fighter who once competed on one of their cards, had tragically passed following a fatal automobile accident in her home state.

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The news has left the boxing world in mourning. Jake Paul and the MVP soon joined Mauricio Sulaiman‘s World Boxing Council (WBC) and scores of fans in paying tributes to Rapp and offering their prayers to her family during this difficult time.

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“Gone too soon. Condolences to her entire clan. RIP warrior, Hannah Rapp,” read Paul’s X post.

Sharing a photo of Hannah Rapp in boxing gear, MVP reflected on the young boxer competing in the fourth edition of its women-exclusive boxing event, MVPW 04. The promotion remembered Rapp as a gifted athlete and valued member of the boxing community whose presence left an impression on everyone around her.

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Rapp’s life and promising career ended far too early. Though she made her professional debut just two years ago, Rapp left an enduring legacy during that brief span. Born on July 29, 1999, in Muncie, Indiana, Rapp, who was nicknamed “Hanarchy,” entered the professional ranks on April 20, 2024.

Fighting out of Bryan Boxing Gym in Texas, she put together a three-fight winning streak before outpointing Carmen Vargas in her fourth bout of 2024 to claim the North American Boxing Federation (NABF) title.

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Later, on March 8 last year, Rapp fought Melissa Oddessa Parker to a hard-fought draw and retained her title. She followed with victories over Delia Lopez and Peggy Whitmore before earning a shot at Tiara Brown’s WBC female featherweight title.

Competing in the co-main event of the MVP card headlined by Oshae Jones and Elia Carranza, Rapp suffered the first loss of her professional career as Brown defeated her by a unanimous decision.

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While the news about her passing was heartbreaking for many, members of the boxing community shared their condolences and memories of Rapp.

Tributes pour in for Hannah Rapp as Jake Paul and boxing community mourn

“Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing away of our champion Hannah Rapp. May she rest in eternal peace,” read WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman’s Instagram post. Sulaiman has consistently paid tribute whenever tragedy has struck the boxing world, but the loss of Rapp likely carried added significance for him and his team given that she held the NABF. The not-for-profit regional sanctioning body is an affiliate of the Mexico City-based WBC.

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“The loss of Hannah Rapp leaves us heartbroken. She was an exceptional boxer but, above all, an invaluable member of our boxing family. We join in the grief that overwhelms her loved ones, her team, and all those who had the privilege of knowing and supporting her throughout her brilliant career,” the WBC’s official website read.

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Boxing trainer and host of popular combat sports platform “In the Ring with Christine,” Christine Lopez wrote, “Rest in peace, Hanna Rapp. It was an honor sharing the ring with you. May God receive your soul, champ. 🕊️🙏🏼”

MVP’s biggest star and multi-division world champion Amanda Serrano said, “Rest in peace, Hanna Rapp. May the good lord give your family the strength to move forward. You touched us all. 🙏🤍”

Reacting to MVP’s post on Hannah Rapp, one fan messaged, “Wow, OMG 🙏🙏 …I was at that great card in Orlando in June. She fought her tail off, and the fight was very close until she got a cut late in the (fight). May God bless your family, and rest easy, champ. Enjoyed and blessed to have seen your last fight.”

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Rapp put her unbeaten record on the line against Brown, and the matchup further reinforced why many regarded her as one of the division’s rising contenders. While Brown’s experience and skill ultimately prevailed, the Indiana native’s fearless approach produced several exciting exchanges throughout the bout at Caribe Royale Orlando and cemented her place among the division’s top contenders.

“She left a mark that won’t fade; her story will keep inspiring us all,” a user commented on Jake Paul’s post. That sentiment rang true. Though her professional career lasted just over two years, Rapp left an indelible mark on the women’s boxing scene.

The fact that Rapp’s final fight at MVPW 04 took place only a month ago, on June 13, makes the news even more difficult for many in the boxing community.

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While few details surrounding the road accident that claimed her life have been made public, Rapp’s passing leaves a void left that will be felt throughout the sport. Her short but meaningful life will continue to inspire future generations, especially young women who dream of lacing up and one day becoming world champions.