Rolly Romero Blames “Scared” Ryan Garcia for Rematch Fiasco

Rolando “Rolly” Romero finds himself in that spot most fighters, especially champions, dread. That likely explains his latest X blitzkrieg, as he takes potshots at Devin Haney and blames Ryan Garcia for blowing the chance for a rematch. Given the latest developments, Romero may be running out of room to maneuver.

He has been inactive since last May’s unanimous win over Garcia. The situation may improve as a potential title unification with Devin Haney draws closer. Still, it risks falling apart. WBA number-ranked contender Shakhram Giyasov insists that his mandatory challenge to Romero be honored first. That complicates Romero’s plans, particularly as he eyes a third world championship. Things could have played out differently if Ryan Garcia hadn’t ducked the rematch.

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“Ryan and I had an automatic rematch clause after we fought,” Romero wrote on X. “We had the whole event, split purses, and even a side bet placed for the winner. He got scared and refused to fight because he knows there’s nothing different he could have done. If he throws, he gets knocked out. If he doesn’t throw, he gets outboxed.”

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Rolando Romero was responding to a user who blamed him for lying that Garcia dodged their rematch, especially as talks about a potential matchup against Manny Pacquiao surfaced. They claimed Garcia had made it clear to Romero’s manager that he wanted a rematch.

The exchange gained traction after Romero took a jab at Devin Haney, saying he had “no chin.” That the back-and-forth had rattled him became clearer when Romero posted another message, saying that despite his efforts to put on big fights, he becomes the target of baseless claims.

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“It’s sad how everyone attacks me when I always try to bring you guys the biggest fights in boxing. 19 fights and I fight everyone,” he wrote.

Rolando Romero vs. Ryan Garcia II: A timeline of missed chances

For context, while they’d sparred previously, Ryan Garcia and Rolando Romero met as opponents on last year’s Fata Fury card on May 2. After knocking down Garcia in the second round, Romero went on to secure a unanimous victory.

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Soon after the loss, Garcia underwent surgery on his right hand. Though by July he was back in the gym, it remained uncertain whether he was ready for a fight. By August, however, he made his intentions clear.

“I really want that Rolly rematch; I can’t let that be what it is,” Garcia said on social media. “I want to get that back. He had the title, so right now he got elevated, so why not go for the world championship and get my lick back and be at my best? I just want to fight him when I’m at my best; that’s it. That’s all I care about.”

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This past August, Ring Magazine even shared updates on discussions for their second fight, which was being targeted for December. But things eventually took a different turn.

Instead of Romero, Garcia and his team felt Mario Barrios, WBC welterweight champion at the time, would be an easier route to a world title. Frustrated, Romero lashed out at Garcia for “wasting six months of his life,” despite the fact that they had a rematch clause to consider.

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Around the same time, reports indicated that talks for a matchup between Romero and Manny Pacquiao, who had drawn against Barrios in his comeback fight, were beginning to take shape. However, the discussions eventually collapsed.

While Romero blamed Pacquiao for cashing himself out, the WBA’s denial of his request seeking exemption from Shakhram Giyasov’s mandatory challenge for the Pacquiao fight emerged as a major hurdle that ultimately led to the talks falling through.

With unification talks with Haney moving closer, Romero is back to building momentum. But missing out on a lucrative deal for the Garcia rematch is something that still continues to hurt.