Rolly Romero Calls Ryan Garcia “Biggest Coward in Boxing” Amid Devin Haney Rematch Talks

Just when boxing jolted into reality – the rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney could see the light of day – a fuming Rolando “Rolly” Romero decided to go on a barrage of tweets. He lashed out at all and sundry. Garcia remained his preferred target. Erupting in anger, he picked, from his repertoire of profanities, some of the choicest words and unloaded on the newly crowned WBC champion for avoiding him.

“Ryan is the biggest coward in boxing,” the WBA welterweight champion wrote. “Ducked our rematch clause when we had the entire deal, purses, venue, (and) splits done. He got scared and decided to fight a completely weight-drained Barrios. He only wants to fight pillow-fisted bums. 😂”

Later, Rolly claimed Ryan Garcia knows how a fight between them would play out. After calling out Conor Benn and Devin Haney, Romero also took shots at Manny Pacquiao, claiming the legend called him out in search of a payday. He then turned his attention to Garcia.

“I’d fight Ryan while he’s on steroids and still whoop him 😂,” Romero said after a few users pointed out Garcia’s doping controversy. “He doesn’t even gotta enroll in VADA; I’ll enroll myself and let him take whatever drugs he wants. If he wants to take Ostarine, or testosterone, or do co*aine, it’s fine by me. Have fun.”

Before he labeled Garcia the “biggest coward,” Rolando Romero called him the “biggest joke.” Rolly countered the WBC champion’s claims about not having enough time to prepare for their fight, noting that Garcia had been preparing for an exhibition match against Rukiya Anpo and later a fight with Isaac Cruz before they met.

Romero’s messages are typically cryptic, and he hasn’t explained the reasons behind his explicit rant. But it’s clear why he’s so frustrated. It likely stems from the latest reports indicating that Garcia and Haney are finally agreeing to their much-talked-about rematch.

Though nothing has been confirmed, after months of back-and-forth that even saw his father, Bill Haney, suggest a matchup with Rolly Romero over the Garcia rematch, Devin appeared open to the second fight with the Victorville native.

Predictably, the two sides took it online, trading barbs and taunts reminiscent of the days leading up to their first meeting in April 2024.

Rolly Romero turns up the heat on Ryan Garcia and the boxing world

Just weeks before the Garcia-Haney fight, Rolly Romero suffered heartbreak when Isaac Cruz knocked him out and claimed his WBA light welterweight title. It took months before Romero could bounce back to the win column.

He capped his newfound hot streak with a sensational win over Ryan Garcia on the Fatal Fury card this past May for the vacant WBA (regular) welterweight championship. Months later, the WBA elevated him to full champion after Jaron Ennis vacated the title.

Yet, despite his dominant performance, Romero remains in a period of uncertainty.

The latter half of last year saw talks of a matchup with Manny Pacquiao surface. However, they soon fizzled out. Later, the WBA ordered Romero to defend his title against mandatory challenger Shakhram Giyasov, giving him a chance to get back in the ring.

But Romero seems least interested in pursuing a fight against a lesser-known fighter.

A matchup against Conor Benn also emerged. The British welterweight, now ranked number 1 in the WBC’s rankings, expressed interest in a fight with Rolly. However, with him joining the Zuffa ranks and now set to face former two-division champion Regis Prograis next month, that prospect looks bleak.