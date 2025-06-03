Rolly Romero Shattered by Passing of Longtime Trainer Who Guided Him Since Day One

For the world of boxing, June began on a somber note. On May 31, former three-division world champion and International Boxing Hall of Famer Mike McCallum passed away at the age of 68. Fondly known as ‘The Bodysnatcher,’ the Jamaican-born legend reportedly died while driving to his Las Vegas gym.

Known for his technical mastery and relentless body-punching style, McCallum stood out even among the elite fighters of the 1980s and 90s. His resume, stacked with names like Julian Jackson, Donald Curry, and Michael Watson, speaks volumes. Many also remember him for the thrilling trilogy against James Toney. A series of bouts marked by tactical brilliance and grit. In the days following his passing, tributes have poured in from across generations. Boxing veterans, rising stars, and fans alike mourned the loss of a fighter who earned respect not just through titles but through his mastery of the sweet science. Among the many who expressed grief was current WBA (Regular) welterweight champion Rolando Romero.

Rolando Romero reflects on a legend’s influence

For Rolly Romero, it was a walk down memory lane. On his Instagram story, the Las Vegas resident wrote, “One of the greatest jabs in boxing history. Watched me train from the time I started. RIP, Legend.” The story was linked to the Ring Magazine’s tribute post.

For Romero, the loss was personal. A reflection of early days spent honing his craft under the silent gaze of an icon. From a title win in 2023 to a crushing defeat against Isaac Cruz, Romero’s career has seen its own highs and lows. But with his recent upset victory over Ryan Garcia at the Times Square ‘Fatal Fury,‘ the Las Vegas fighter made a powerful return.

Earlier, veteran promoter Lou DiBella shared a particularly powerful tribute: “I will always believe that had he been inserted into a round robin with the Mt. Rushmore of Hagler, Hearns, Leonard, and Duran, there would now be Five Kings in #boxing lore. He was that f—— good.”

To be remembered and mentored by someone of McCallum’s stature speaks to the kind of impact ‘The Bodysnatcher’ had within the boxing community.

From Kingston to World Titles: McCallum’s Boxing Journey

Born on December 7, 1956, in Kingston, Jamaica, Michael McKenzie McCallum represented his country at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. At the same Games, Sugar Ray Leonard won a light welterweight gold. He went on to win gold at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and earned medals in the Pan American and Central American and Caribbean Games. With an amateur record of 240-10, he turned pro in 1981.

McCallum quickly made his mark, winning 14 straight fights by knockout. In 1984, he claimed the WBA super welterweight title against Sean Mannion. Subsequent title defenses saw him register signature victories over Julian Jackson and Donald Curry. In 1988, he suffered a setback against Sumbu Kalambay. However, he bounced back to capture the middleweight title by defeating Herol Graham the following year.

via Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – AUGUST 09: Former boxer Mike McCallum arrives at the second annual Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame induction gala at the New Tropicana Las Vegas on August 9, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

McCallum later moved up to light heavyweight, where he captured the WBC title by beating Jeff Harding. He eventually lost the belt to Fabrice Tiozzo and later dropped decisions to James Toney and Roy Jones Jr., respectively. Notably, he was never knocked out in his entire professional career.

After retiring, McCallum settled in Las Vegas, becoming a beloved trainer. To honor his memory, the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota flew its flag at half-staff. “A national hero in Jamaica, McCallum was one of boxing’s most accomplished world champions, and his incredible skills thrilled fans around the world,” said Hall of Fame executive director Edward Brophy.

The entire team at EssentiallySports joins the boxing world in mourning the loss of a true legend. Our deepest condolences go out to Mike McCallum’s family, friends, and fans.

