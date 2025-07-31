Roy Jones Jr. Reveals How to Beat Oleksandr Usyk After WBO Orders Joseph Parker Clash

Reflecting on one of the most pivotal moments of his professional career, his bout against Oleksandr Usyk, Tony Bellew admitted, “It’s the only time in my whole career I’ve more than met my match.” Despite his high ring IQ, Bellew was ultimately outclassed by Usyk’s superior boxing intellect. If there were any lingering doubts about the Ukrainian’s skill set, they were likely erased two weeks ago with his emphatic fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois. In hindsight, Bellew’s words ring louder than ever.

It’s hard to imagine anyone in today’s heavyweight lineup dethroning Oleksandr Usyk. Few even give Joseph Parker, Usyk’s newly mandated WBO challenger, a real shot at solving the southpaw’s elusive style. So, is there truly no way to crack the Usyk code? Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. believes he might hold the answer. And if anyone could, it’s him. An Olympian like Usyk, Jones fought across four weight classes and briefly held the heavyweight title himself. With that kind of experience, he just might understand the blueprint to unlock the Ukrainian’s wizardry.

Roy Jones Jr. was in Bournemouth last weekend. One of his protégés, Tony Curtis Jr., competed on the Ryan Garner-Reece Bellotti headlined Queensberry card. While catching up with the media at the event, the inevitable question surfaced – Oleksandr Usyk. “When you boxed John Ruiz, if that was Oleksander Usyk in the opposite corner that night, how would a Roy Jones vs. Oleksander Usyk heavyweight fight have gone?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago 2023.08.24 Wroclaw Konferencja prasowa przed gala Knockout Boxing Night: Usyk – Dubois Konferencja prasowa przed gala Knockout Boxing Night: Usyk – Dubois N/z Oleksandr Usyk Foto Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus 2023.08.24 Wroclaw press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz before Knockout Boxing Night: Usyk – Dubois Federation Konferencja prasowa przed gala Knockout Boxing Night: Usyk – Dubois Oleksandr Usyk Credit: Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus /NEWSPIX.PL — Newspix.pl PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxPOL 20230824PF_MP020

AD

Taking a brief moment to reflect, Roy Jones Jr. acknowledged Usyk’s brilliance as an elite southpaw. Even for him, beating the Ukrainian champion would be a formidable task. Still, Jones pointed out one key advantage: speed. “I would use my speed to my advantage to make sure I took advantage of it and didn’t let him hit me,” he said. As the recent bout with Daniel Dubois showed, the Ukrainian isn’t just slick; he can hit hard, too.

So, if it were up to him, Roy Jones Jr. would rely on his speed and ring IQ to keep Usyk on the back foot. “I would have been smarter. I was faster…wouldn’t have given him anything in the early rounds. But later, I would have started pushing the pressure. I would have made him back up, not let him back me up. And it would have probably been a different outcome.”

Roy Jones Jr. couldn’t wrap up without offering a light-hearted hint at why Usyk might be so good. Like him, Usyk is also a Capricorn. (Usyk’s birthday, January 17, falls just a day after Jones Jr.’s.)

Roy Jones Jr. sees Joseph Parker as Oleksandr Usyk’s biggest threat

Perhaps Joseph Parker and his trainer, Andy Lee, were already taking notes as they watched ringside while Oleksandr Usyk dismantled Daniel Dubois. Despite Usyk’s undeniable ring prowess, Roy Jones Jr. believes Parker may be the only fighter in today’s heavyweight lineup with the tools to dethrone the Ukrainian champion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Usyk v Dubois Boxing Fight Daniel Dubois, Oleksandr Usyk during the boxing fight for the WBA, WBO, IBF, belts between Oleksandr Usyk UKR vs Daniel Dubois GBR in Wroclaw, Poland, August 26, 2023. Wroclaw Poland PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xAndrzejxIwanczukx originalFilename:iwanczuk-usykvsdu230826_npxIb.jpg

Roy Jones Jr.’s reasoning is straightforward. With dominant wins over the likes of Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Daniel Dubois, Usyk has consistently shown his superiority against physically larger opponents. In contrast, Joseph Parker is much closer to Usyk in both size and reach. Traits that could neutralize some of the Ukrainian’s usual advantages. So far, Usyk has rarely been tested by someone with a comparable build.

So, it could prove difficult for Oleksandr Usyk to keep pace with the much quicker Joseph Parker. “I think Joseph Park is the guy that can bring enough intangibles to the game. And you’ve got to remember, Joseph Park is not a big heavyweight. Usyk fares better with these big guys than he would with a smaller guy cuz somebody who’s smaller can get on his speed level. It’ll be a little bit more difficult for him. So, I think that Joseph will be the best opposition,” said the boxing great.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As things stand, it’s unclear whether Usyk will comply with the WBO’s directive and take on Parker’s challenge. Given he has little left to prove, he might instead opt for one final blockbuster, possibly a high-stakes trilogy with Tyson Fury.

What’s your take on Roy Jones Jr.’s perspective? Do you agree that Parker poses the greatest threat to Usyk’s reign?