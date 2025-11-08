Roy Jones Jr. Slams Jake Paul for Blaming Lawsuit as Gervonta Davis’ Fight Cancellation Reason

Jake Paul is in a frantic search for a new dance partner. After names like Ryan Garcia, Edgar Berlanga, Nate Diaz, and Francis Ngannou surfaced, Tommy Fury’s name has begun making the rounds. The two last met two years ago, when Paul suffered his lone professional loss to date. And just like that, the focus has shifted from the now-scrapped Gervonta Davis fight, which until a few days ago was scheduled at Miami’s Kaseya Center. The fight, an exhibition, had already come under scrutiny. Many questioned the apparent mismatch between the lightweight champion and the cruiserweight contender.

Reportedly, low ticket sales only added to the concerns. However, allegations surrounding Gervonta Davis‘s reported involvement in a domestic violence case seemingly sealed the fight’s fate. Taking a measured stance, Jake Paul and his team released a statement announcing the cancellation of the Netflix event scheduled for November 14. This is not the first time Tank has faced legal issues, and despite that history, Paul had initially agreed to a fight with him. So when it was canceled abruptly, the decision left many puzzled, including a boxing legend. Roy Jones Jr. didn’t mince words when addressing what he viewed as inconsistencies in Jake Paul’s arguments for canceling the bout.

Roy Jones Jr. calls out Jake Paul over the canceled Tank fight

Fight Hub TV caught up with the boxing great, who was in Texas for the Vergil Ortiz-Erickson Lubin fight. Shortly after sharing his thoughts on the main event at Dickies Arena, the reporter asked for Jones Jr.’s view on the Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis fallout. Setting the record straight, the former world champion said he preferred not to comment too much, since any statement could be taken out of context. Still, he stated, “Jake Paul knew what it was before when he first signed a fight.”

Imago Madison Square Garden NEW YORK CITY, NY – FEBRUARY 2: Jake Paul interacts with media during the Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Madison Square Garden on February 2, 2022 in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Matt Davies/PxImages Matt Davies/SPP-Px Amanda Serrano v Katie Taylor: Press Conference PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxBRA

“This ain’t the first time he (Tank) had battery against a woman,” Jones added, suggesting that Paul was already aware of Davis’ background when agreeing to the fight. “So don’t get mad and cuss him out and talk bad about him now,” Roy Jones Jr. stated.

Emphasizing that it’s unfair to criticize someone at a low point, the boxing legend continued, “Don’t do the dude like that. Know the dude having a hard time in his life right now. Don’t just do him like that. You know what I mean? Because you knew exactly what he was when you signed him to fight the first time.”

Though still quiet, many voices across boxing circles have echoed Jones Jr.’s sentiment.

Davis’ Legal Turmoil: Jake Paul draws the line

Inside the ring, Gervonta Davis boasts a record and career few can match. Outside it, however, a series of legal troubles has shadowed his personal life. Just three months ago, on July 11, the WBA lightweight champion was reportedly taken into custody on battery charges.

The case was later dropped, only days before the announcement of the exhibition fight with Jake Paul.

Sharing that he refused to give “this woman abuser a platform,” Jake Paul stated on social media, “Working with him is an absolute nightmare. The unprofessionalism, the bizarre requests, the showing up hours late to shoots. To the numerous arrests and related accusations and lawsuits. If you support this man, you support the most vile sin a man can commit.”

The debate over whether Jake Paul and his team made the right decision, or whether, as Roy Jones Jr. suggested, there was a moral double standard, may continue for some time.

For now, attention has turned to what Paul plans next. Among the new names expressing interest in fighting him is former champion Tim Bradley. Some reports mentioned Mike Tyson eyeing a rematch!

Let us know your thoughts on Jones Jr.’s sharp critique.