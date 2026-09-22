Ryan Garcia Addresses Teofimo Lopez, February MSG Fight Reports

Since crushing Conor Benn, Ryan Garcia has been on a total name-calling tear. But that does not mean he’s willing to let anyone interfere with their own presumptions while the search for a suitable opponent continues. The latest development saw him address growing reports about a potential title unification with Teofimo Lopez. The matchup has drawn considerable attention since Garcia called out the newly-crowned WBA champion after the Benn fight.

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“This is not true; no discussions, at least from my side has had that. Unless I don’t know about them, but I’m not looking to fight at in NY even tho I’m not totally taking that off the table,” he wrote on X.

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His message followed the recent discussion between veteran sports journalist Chris Mannix and former world champion-turned-boxing analyst Sergio Mora. In the latest episode of his YouTube channel, Mannix spoke about “conversations” taking place between Garcia and Lopez’s team members.

According to Mannix, the discussion seemingly reached a point where the two sides started talking about the venue, where the fight could be staged, and a date. “I think February 6th is the date that I was told, and at a location, Madison Square Garden in New York City,” Mannnix said.

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The discourse comes after the dramatic way Garcia called out Lopez, who was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena on September 12.

Coming off a loss to Shakur Stevenson on January 31, Lopez rebounded by claiming Rolando “Rolly” Romero’s belt. The victory put him among the welterweight division’s champions alongside Garcia, Devin Haney, and Liam Paro. So a title unification becomes the next step.

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Garcia had already given an indication of his intentions before he entered the fight against Benn. Ahead of Lopez vs. Romero, which took place on August 22 in T-Mobile Arena, the Victorville native told Ring Magazine’s Mike Coppinger that he wanted to face off with the winner.

The statement win over Benn has cemented his place as one of boxing’s major draws. Or, as Garcia himself said, he has become the “golden ticket” for anyone who wants to climb the ladder. His comments at the post-fight conference also aligned with his response to Mannix’s speculation.

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“If they want to come get it, we’ll decide who we give the golden tickets out to. We’re Willy Wonka in here; let’s go.”

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Given how quickly the talks have been developing since he retained his title, Garcia appears to want to slow things down.

Ryan Garcia wants to pick his next dance

A title unification with Lopez is going to be one of 2027’s biggest fights. So things need to be taken slowly and with care. They cannot be rushed. Also, Garcia’s focus appears to be more on having an interim fight, one that should prepare him for the next big matchup.

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Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Garcia stated that he expects to return to the ring either in December or by January. He seems to have zeroed in on former WBA (super) and now WBC interim light welterweight champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, who, like Garcia, defended his belt in a spectacular fashion by stopping Nestor Bravo in the sixth round last weekend.

The development saw Cruz accepting Garcia’s call-out.

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Moving the needle forward, Garcia later revealed that he had instructed his attorney to initiate the steps for the matchup with Cruz. The welterweight champion, however, added a caveat.

“To make this very clear to the fans, I’ve asked to fight Pitbull twice, and one time he was my mandatory, and he has denied twice,” he wrote on X. “This will be my last time ever attempting to give him a chance. My word is very clear, and I’m plan with my whole heart to follow it. If he denies, I’ll never entertain this again.”

If the Pitbull fight fails to materialize, then Garcia, as he told Helwani, may drift towards WBO top contender at 147 pounds, Alexis Rocha.

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Taken together, Garcia has a full slate of options.

He received a fresh call-out from Gervonta Davis for a rematch. But following his recent trend, Garcia stated the conditions for them to reunite.

“I can confirm Gervonta and Al have contacted my team. 147 or nothing. And I want him to get a tune-up fight and be at his best when we fight. He has some stuff to handle, but we forsure going to get it going on. LETS RUMBLE 🥊🥊🥊,” he said.

While coming weeks should hopefully reveal which direction he takes, there are already clear signs for anyone trying to speculate on Ryan Garcia’s next matchup. He should be the one pulling the strings. Not anyone else.