Ryan Garcia Calls Out Devin Haney for Rematch After Bill Haney’s NSFW Remarks

At one point in time, the world was at his feet. Even the loss to Gervonta Davis had minimal effect on Ryan Garcia’s reputation. But now he finds himself in a quandary where his name follows expletives. Fans were treated to a nonchalant Bill Haney yesterday. After his son scored one of the year’s most decisive wins, Haney Sr. dissed Garcia when a reporter probed for a potential rematch. This was a clear fall from grace for a fighter who has been facing one challenge after another since he fought Devin Haney.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the 27-year-old Californian remains optimistic. Notwithstanding the embarrassing loss to Rolando Romero and the hand surgery that kept him out of the gym, Ryan Garcia‘s stock seems to be on the upswing. He has reportedly signed the contract for a title shot against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in the coming February. With Devin Haney now holding the WBO belt, a rematch appears feasible. However, Bill Haney‘s response casts doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready for round 2, Devin – Ryan Garcia makes noise

A few hours ago, Ryan Garcia shared a photo of the face-off against Haney on Instagram. His message was clear: “Coming to a theater near you… Pt2.” But yesterday’s X post revealed a different emotion. Reacting to Bill Haney’s interview, Garcia wrote, “F**k you too, Bill; we will be ready. You know what it is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Garcia (@kingryan) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Post Devin Haney’s win, Bill was speaking with Fight Hub TV‘s Michelle Joy Phelps. The landscape at 147 pounds has opened up. Devin Haney is the new champion. By February, it will become clear if Ryan Garcia joins him as the WBC belt holder. Then, fresh off the decisive win over Chris Eubank Jr., Conor Benn has expressed interest in fighting Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT

So Joy Phelps had asked, “Now that we know what’s sitting there at 147, what would probably be the fight you would lean towards the most?” Bill Haney was clearly exasperated. However, he responded only because of her. “F**k Ryan Garcia for real,” he said and shrugged his shoulder while taking Haney-Garcia’s name. Chances of a fight with the English welterweight appear unlikely for now since he’s not holding any belt, he stated. Clearly, with a single win, Devin Haney has turned the tables on his archrival.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Mario Barrios, the key to the Haney rematch?

Despite Ryan Garcia failing the drug tests, the year-long suspension, and the financial penalties, it seemed Haney was at the receiving end of some vicious trolls. Keeping a low profile, he waited for his moment. On May 2, at New York’s Fatal Fury, he defeated Jose Ramirez on the same card where Garcia suffered a loss. Still, he faced questions over his form and style.

Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 18 – Ryan Garcia at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Grand Arrival at the MGM GRAND in Las Vegas,

Finally, stars aligned when he received an opportunity to face Brian Norman Jr. A win over a heavy-hitting fighter has silenced naysayers. So now it’s over to Ryan Garcia. If he really hopes to set the record straight against Haney, then he will have to defeat Barrios.

ADVERTISEMENT

That is not as easy as it sounds, especially considering how Barrios came under heavy scrutiny for an underwhelming performance against the legend Manny Pacquiao.

As far as things outside the ring are concerned, both Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia seem to have patched things up. While Haney spoke about settling the lawsuit against Garcia, the latter recently shared footage of him and Haney meeting on a friendly note, thus sparking hopes for a reunion. So a lot depends on the Barrios fight for now.

What’s your take? Do you think a title unification between Haney and Garcia, if he wins, sounds better and more feasible now than before?