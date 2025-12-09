Ryan Garcia Calls Out Terence Crawford’s “Cowardness” After $300K WBC Fiasco Reaches U.S. House of Representatives

Terence Crawford vs. the WBC is now charting into new territory. What was until now a monetary dispute – with the sanctioning body blaming the champion for failing to pay the $300,000 he owed them – has now snowballed into a matter of moral rectitude. According to Ryan Garcia, Crawford’s conduct is nothing short of ‘cowardice.’

Add in the hearing at the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, where the Crawford-WBC saga was referenced to highlight “a pretty big problem,” and you have a Hollywood-style potboiler on your hands. There’s no love lost between Ryan Garcia and Terence Crawford. Garcia has previously called out the Nebraskan boxing genius, labeling him ‘overrated’ and ‘boring.’ Crawford, for his part, largely ignored the Californian’s baiting. He defeated Canelo Alvarez, who is close to Garcia, two months ago and became an undisputed champion for the third time. Garcia, meanwhile, prepares to bounce back with a title shot at Mario Barrios’ belt after his loss to Rolly Romero.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia tears into Terence Crawford as the WBC controversy explodes

Not that anyone expected Ryan Garcia to offer kind words for Terence Crawford. But he went full blitzkrieg against the now-former undisputed champion for his stance on the WBC’s sanctioning fee. What’s more, Garcia ended up exchanging heated words with Crawford’s protege, Shakur Stevenson, as the latest episode of Inside the Ring with Max Kellerman and Mike Coppinger unfolded.

According to Garcia, Crawford showed a visible lack of spine in the way he dealt with the WBC. If he had a problem with the Mexico City-based organization’s terms and regulations, he should have raised them beforehand. “When he needed them, he wasn’t talking like this,” Garcia pointed out. Now that Crawford has made his millions, he suddenly doesn’t need the WBC to provide him another opportunity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Garcia stated, “To me that’s a little cowardness you know, on his part.” Surprisingly, however, he also criticized the amount in question. “I don’t agree with it. Why is it $330,000? That’s why I don’t like the amount,” the former interim lightweight titleholder said.

One may agree or disagree with Garcia’s points. But it goes without saying that the Terence Crawford-WBC drama has sharply divided the boxing world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Crawford’s decision puts him in critics’ crosshairs

Especially in light of the TKO-backed Muhammad Ali Revival Act, which, through its Unified Boxing Organizations (UBO), proposes to diminish the authority of sanctioning bodies by taking over fighter rankings, matchmaking, and belt handovers, the WBC’s decision to strip an acclaimed boxer, one of the signature representatives of modern boxing, highlights issues that continue to haunt the sport.

Still, arguments supporting the organizational standpoint are also plentiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

Critics point out that Terence Crawford has fought for all four belts in the past. As the WBO light welterweight champion, he defeated Viktor Postol in 2016 to claim the WBC and The Ring belts. The following year, Crawford added the WBA (Super) and IBF titles to become the undisputed champion for the first time.

Six years later, as the WBO welterweight champion, he took Errol Spence Jr.’s unified championship, which included the WBC, WBA (Super), and IBF belts, to become the undisputed champion again, his second time.

He then set his sights on Canelo Alvarez, who held all four belts at 168 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

So critics argue, why should Crawford complain now when he was fully aware of what he was entering into? Either way, he still needs to pay sanctioning fees to the other organizations. So what’s the issue with the WBC in particular? some ask.

The debate will likely rage on for some time. It would be better if the two sides reached a compromise soon for the good of the sport.

Do you agree with Ryan Garcia’s comments about Terence Crawford?