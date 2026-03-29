Ryan Garcia, Claressa Shields React as Pros Call for Keith Thurman’s Retirement After Loss to Sebastian Fundora

What many expected came to pass. Sebastian Fundora stopped Keith Thurman in the 6th round of their headlining fight at the MGM Grand. Aided by his 6’6″ height and an 80-inch reach, Fundora completely outboxed the 37-year-old former welterweight champion, who returned after a 12-month layoff.

Fundora’s victory, his third title defense since becoming a champion two years ago, now strengthens his position at 154 pounds. As the PBC-Amazon card wraps up, it also shifts the focus to what lies ahead for Keith Thurman. Several notable names from the boxing world, including Ryan Garcia and Claressa Shields, reacted as Fundora added another chapter to his rising career.

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Early on, it became apparent it was going to be a difficult night for Thurman. He found it difficult to get inside and launch his signature punches – that one shot that earned him the moniker “One Time” for closing fights early.

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Fundora, meanwhile, made full use of his physical attributes. But it would be incorrect to label it a victory he won through sheer physicality. Since his knockout loss to Brian Mendoza, who also fought on the co-main event of the card and lost, Fundora has improved his game considerably.

In this fight, he used his jab effectively to keep Thurman out. Showcasing improved ring IQ, he would step inside to land uppercuts and shots to the body to disrupt the veteran fighter’s rhythm.

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Thurman, meanwhile, finds himself at a crossroads. While his resume includes fights against some of the biggest names in boxing, it is also defined by long absences from the ring. That pattern played out again tonight. Though not entirely in his control, it took him 12 months to return after he knocked out Brock Jarvis last March.

Reactions from across the boxing world quickly followed as Fundora defended his light middleweight belt.

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Sebastian Fundora’s win leaves Keith Thurman at a career crossroads

Ryan Garcia appeared to have anticipated the result. “Called it, Fundora-style nightmare for Thurman. “Congrats, way to go, Fundora,” he wrote. That was a view some analysts also shared. For his height and reach, Fundora is an inside fighter. Had he adopted a more outside approach, Thurman’s game plan might have worked better.

That sentiment was echoed elsewhere. Sean Zittel said, “No version of Keith Thurman would’ve beaten that version of Sebastian Fundora.”

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Claressa Shields, however, was more direct: “Yeah, Keith got beat so bad the ref had to save him. 🗣️ Got beat tf down! Say what you want, I AIN’T NEVER GOT MY A** KICKED LIKE THAT 🤪, especially in a world title fight!” Considering she had previously called out Thurman for a mixed-gender bout, her reaction is understandable.

Dan Rafael offered a more measured take while weighing in on Thurman’s career. “I don’t know if Thurman will retire or not, but that is probably the end in a top-level fight. If that’s the end, he had a hell of a career,” he stated. Thurman’s managing to extend his career for so long, when most of his peers from the past decade have already retired, reflects a respectable resume.

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Boxing Social’s Rob Tebbutt, meanwhile, sounded more certain. “He’s been a brilliant fighter over the years, but I hope tonight it’s Keith ‘Last Time’ Thurman,” he wrote. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but it is something Thurman could consider.

Given his age and the recent trajectory of his career, along with the latest loss, it is difficult for him to attract another marquee matchup.

If he wants to continue, it would likely be on the fringes, fighting journeymen and lower-tier contenders. It’s a scenario many of his fans may not be ready for.