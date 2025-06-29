Ryan Garcia Drops One Line Verdict After Ilia Topuria’s Double Champ Feat at UFC 317

To many a fan, where a boxing headliner failed to acquit itself, a mixed martial arts event achieved more than what was expected. Two shows, one in Anaheim, California, and the other in Las Vegas, unfolded a few hours ago. At the Honda Center, Jake Paul fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and at the T-Mobile Arena, Ilia Topuria faced Charles Oliveira. But that’s where the similarities end. Paul clinched a unanimous victory. But in doing so, he attracted scorn across several corners.

On the other hand, displaying some outstanding striking skills, Topuria annihilated Oliveira in the first round and secured the vacant lightweight championship and the Performance of the Night award. Needless to say, appreciations have been streaming in like anything. And if anyone needs validation, they should check out what Ryan Garcia said. Himself, a former interim titleholder of boxing’s lightweight version, the Californian sounded ecstatic as the UFC 317 wrapped up.

“UFC went crazy tonight,” read Garcia’s short and crisp tweet. And from the reactions, it was clear that several followers agreed with him. After a year-long suspension, Garcia returned to fight early last month. But the Times Square show of May 2 didn’t end the way he wanted. After tasting the floor in the second round, he suffered a humiliating defeat to former partner Rolando Romero.