Ryan Garcia Fires Back After Devin Haney’s Explosive Allegation Ahead of Mario Barrios Showdown

Perhaps only retirement has the power to put an end to the testy relationship between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. Otherwise, how else do you explain a back-and-forth erupting the moment it seems things are getting better? Over a year after their infamous fight in New York, Garcia and Haney embarked on different trajectories that produced very different outcomes. Haney grew stronger with one victory after another. Garcia, on the other hand, faltered after suffering a shock defeat to Rolando Romero. A hand injury further kept him out of the ring.

But throughout it all, one narrative persisted. The rematch between Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney occupied mainstream discussions. Hopes resurfaced after reports confirmed Garcia inching closer to a title shot. He has reportedly signed on the dotted line for a match against champion Mario Barrios. With Haney now holding the WBO belt, a second fight between the longtime rivals appears feasible, provided Garcia wins. However, intermittent bickering continues to fuel doubts. Haney’s father, Bill, has already made it clear whom they would potentially target next. But issues from the past still linger.

Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney: the X meltdown

The controversy surrounding the Lamont Roach Jr.-Isaac Cruz headlined card probably sparked the latest fire. The stacked event featured a middleweight unification bout between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Erislandy Lara as the co-main. But the lineup shifted after reports of Alimkhanuly testing positive for banned substances emerged. Taking a cue from that situation, Haney quickly commented on the predicament Mario Barrios might face if he fights Ryan Garcia.

Alluding to the possibility that Garcia dropped out of the drug-testing program back in May, the welterweight champion wrote, “Ryan looks way better now that he’s back on that 💉. Feel bad for Barrios!” He dropped out of drug testing in May 🤦🏽‍♂️.” As if he was waiting for such an opportunity, Garcia immediately fired back.

Threatening to slap Haney, Garcia claimed the champion won’t be able to defend himself at all. Soon, the verbal spat spilled over. Garcia made a counterclaim: “Damn, a whistleblower said Devin Haney is on the roids. Wtf 😭😭. He did get power out of nowhere, right? “That’s crazy.” Haney responded in kind, insisting he still adheres to all doping-test protocols.

He later added, “Lying Ryan tryna gaslight… We know who the real cheater is…”

One move from Garcia could set the record straight

To everyone’s surprise, despite the suspension, layoff, and the loss to Romero, Ryan Garcia found himself back in the mix as a welterweight contender. He revealed he has signed the deal to fight Barrios. However, confirmation has yet to come from the WBC champion’s side.

A win would secure the world title that has long eluded him. But it would also mean Team Haney runs out of excuses to avoid him. Bill Haney has already suggested a matchup against Rolando Romero, the WBA champion, as their next move. However, if Garcia emerges with the WBC belt, it will be difficult for them to avoid a clash if they intend to pursue title unification and perhaps an undisputed championship.

However, if Ryan Garcia clears up the uncertainty surrounding his drug-testing program, much of the doubt that persists to this day may finally quiet down. Even Devin Haney might be left with no ammo to fire back. Add a world title to that, and a second fight becomes unavoidable.

What, in your view, is stopping Ryan Garcia from divulging the details of his doping-test schedule or program?