Ryan Garcia Gives Update on Wrist Surgery After Oscar De La Hoya Dismisses Devin Haney Rematch

Fans anticipated him putting his career back on track. Picking up from where he left off last year, they were elated by Ryan Garcia‘s return. Instead, disappointment lay in wait for them. With Garcia, it’s been a story of one setback after another. And despite some encouraging developments, things don’t appear too bright for the Californian who will turn 27 next month.

After completing his 12-month-long suspension, Garcia squared off with Rolando Romero. But the attempt proved an ominous one. He lost the bout. But the sound of the setback echoed way outside the ring. The defeat pushed the much-sought-after rematch with Devin Haney into limbo. And if that was not enough, Garcia underwent surgery to treat a hand injury. Thus putting him out of action for the next six to eight weeks. Garcia shared a fresh update on his treatment. Still, after what his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, shared, the situation looks less than promising.

Ryan Garcia uploaded a short clip on his Instagram story. It featured him sitting opposite noted physician Dr. Shin. Showing his right arm, he said, “I’m sitting here with Dr. Shin.” Sitting right in front, smiling, the doctor raised his hand. Garcia added, “The wrist is looking good, already moving, perfect. We can punch, but we’re not going to punch. It’s already recovering perfect. Yeah, we’re ready to go!”

Weeks ago, Ring Magazine reported how Garcia had to undergo an operation to treat the right-hand injury. Reportedly, Dr. Shin has in the past treated other well-known names from the boxing world, including Vasyl Lomachenko and even Canelo Alvarez. For several fans, that’s good news. But is it good enough that they can now pin their hopes on a Haney rematch?

Doesn’t appear so. Last week, Garcia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, was playing ‘Fact or Cap‘ with Dan Canobbio. When the boxing commentator asked him, “Ryan Garcia will fight Devin Haney again,” De La Hoya replied unhesitatingly, “Cap.” Canobbio asked whether the rematch was on the cards. De la Hoya added, “Not under my watch.” His reasoning was simple – Ryan Garcia had already ‘destroyed’ Devin Haney last year.

While Garcia’s situation has been altering, De La Hoya’s stance has by and large remained unchanged.

Ryan Garcia: Boxed into a corner

At the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s annual gala, ‘Big Fighters, Big Cause’ Charity Boxing Night, one reporter asked De la Hoya, “The rematch with Ryan and Devin, can you give us any update? Is that the direction you guys want to go now?”

The former world champion responded, “It just doesn’t; it just doesn’t merit a rematch. I just don’t think it really… Devin, actually lost, you know, winning; his stock is super down. I mean, everybody’s talking. I’m just stating facts here. People are talking about, you know, him just being a runner, like, not a boxer.”

For Ryan Garcia, there is a long haul ahead. After last year’s controversies, most fans expected him to put the past behind and rebuild his career to claim the first-ever world title. He’s nowhere near meeting expectations. Once he’s recovered well and resumes training, Garcia will have to go back to the drawing board and chalk out an effective plan before it’s too late. Slated for November, his archrival has already secured a big fight.

If you could suggest, which matchup appears most suitable for Ryan Garcia right now?