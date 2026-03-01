Ryan Garcia Issues Chilling Response as Devin Haney Finally Welcomes Rematch

The boxing world now has another fight to look out for, as Devin Haney just greenlit the rematch with Ryan Garcia. But it is not “just another fight”! The WBO welterweight champ Devin Haney called it “the biggest fight in boxing” now that Garcia holds the WBC belt after beating Mario Barrios. Haney had not been so vocal about the Victorville brawler since their 2024 fight and the PED talk surrounding his opponent. Garcia, known for his “all in” personality, fired back at Haney.

“Haney, if it’s time to end you, it’s time,” wrote the newly crowned WBC welterweight champion. “You will be erased; I heard you speaking my name. If this is what you want, let’s start the discussions. Mark my words, you’ll never fight again after this, so let that sink in and accept it before you say yes.”

The sharp retort likely stemmed from the exchange between Devin Haney and Chris Mannix. The veteran journalist probed whether he was looking forward to a title unification with Ryan Garcia. Haney is coming off a resounding win over Brian Norman Jr., and in the days leading up to the Garcia-Barrios fight, the rematch with the Victorville native barely interested him. His latest comments, therefore, put the spotlight back on him.

“It has the storyline. It has bad blood. It’s a unification now. It’s the biggest fight in boxing,” Haney told Mannix. “So it’s perfect to be made, and right now it’s the time.”

Later, weighing up Garcia’s recent fight against Mario Barrios, Haney said he had an inkling of what his bitter rival would do in the ring. Barrios was the “perfect opponent” for Garcia, he stated.

A back-and-forth is currently unfolding where, in response to Garcia’s message, Haney called to kick off the fight with anti-doping tests. Garcia then replied with an acknowledgment and fight post, saying, “War has been declared.”

Why Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney II is a rematch boxing world can’t avoid

Emotions aside, the matchup makes more sense than ever. With Garcia’s elevation as a title holder in the same division, the two are bound to meet again. Haney could always chase WBA title holder Rolly Romero, a prospect his father, Bill Haney, hinted at previously, and Lewis Crocker, the IBF champion.

Yet without a doubt Ryan Garcia is the biggest name in the division, and fighting him, would lead to a blockbuster, something Haney most certainly needs at this point of his career.

Besides, Haney and Garcia have unfinished business. Garcia beat Haney via majority decision and also managed to drop him thrice at Barclay Centre, handing Haney his first ever defeat. The bout was later declared a no contest after Garcia tested positive for banned substances. This unexpected ending kept the rivalry at a standstill.

In their rematch, if Garcia beats Haney, he’ll undoubtedly be known as the better fighter. However, if Haney emerges the victor, he’ll continue to have a clean, undefeated record on paper, and the boxing Gods would have reminded us why the sport is so unpredictable once again.

Devin Haney made an appearance at an event promoted by Eddie Hearn. And Garcia too, recently credited Oscar De La Hoya for supporting him early in his career. Are the stars really aligning towards a rematch? How soon do you think it could happen? And who do you got this time around? Tell us in the comments below.