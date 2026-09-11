Ryan Garcia Makes Late Rule Change Request to NSAC for Conor Benn Fight Amid Weight Concerns

Just 24 hours separate Ryan Garcia from defending his world championship from Conor Benn. With the clock ticking down, the WBC welterweight title holder appears to be in a hurry to cover all his bases.

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Even if that means putting in a last-minute request to the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) to secure 8 oz gloves in case Benn steps in overweight for their bout at the T-Mobile Arena.

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“The NSAC will rule today on a request to allow Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn to wear eight-ounce gloves if one or both comes in over the welterweight limit, according to two sources and a copy of the agenda reviewed by @SInow. In Nevada, fights above 148 pounds change to 10 ounces,” read Chris Mannix’s post yesterday.

According to the veteran journalist, the request came from Garcia’s camp. The welterweight champion also mentioned it during the final press conference.

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“I’m just making sure that if he does not come in on weight, I still want to use the weapons that I’m used to using, which are 8 oz gloves. So it’s more just a cautionary thing in case he doesn’t make weight that I get to still use 8 oz gloves cuz that’s what I always fight at 147, and I don’t want to fight 10 oz.”

“That’s more deadlier than 8 oz anyways…that’s why I did that.”

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The reports and Garcia’s comments primarily center on the usual issues related to weight cutting. In the case of the Zuffa-Golden Boy headliner, those concerns have largely been limited to Benn. It’s been over a year since the Englishman fought at welterweight. His last fight against former champion Regis Prograis was contested at 150-pound catchweight.

Last year’s two fights, both against Chris Eubank Jr., were fought at 160 pounds.

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Benn, therefore, had to cut a considerable amount to make the welterweight limit. His haggard look during the buildup had already raised concerns. His comments on media day Wednesday indirectly confirmed the difficulties he faced fighting at welterweight, leading to his decision to move up.

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“This is my last fight at 147,” he said. “I feel unbelievable at 160. I’ve always wanted to win a world title at 147. I wouldn’t have made it for any other fight apart from fighting for the world title.”

“Thank Nick (Khan), thank Dana (White), thank Zuffa for getting me this world title shot. It’s my job to deliver now and then move up to 160, 168.”

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Garcia likely weighed up the risks he faced, including the scenario in which Benn, or for that matter, even he, weighed in over the divisional limit.

Ryan Garcia makes a bold move against Conor Benn that has been tried before

According to NSAC rules, if fighters weigh in over 148 pounds, they are required to wear the more padded 10 oz gloves. Those weighing 147 pounds or less are required to wear 8 oz gloves.

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Garcia might have considered his situation if Benn had weighed in over the welterweight’s 147-pound limit. He made his divisional debut this February against Mario Barrios. Before that, Garcia had mostly fought in lower weight classes, where he wore 8 oz gloves.

Wearing 10 oz gloves unexpectedly, just because either he or Benn missed weight, poses a significant risk to his title defense. He believes Benn could be setting up a possible excuse about being drained by the weight cut. That being the case, the champion does not want to hear that if Benn loses the fight.

Garcia is not the first fighter, or even a champion, to make a specific request about gloves.

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The clearest example is the 2017 fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Because their bout was contracted at 154 pounds, Nevada State rules required the champion and the challenger to wear 10 oz gloves. However, both Mayweather and McGregor wanted to wear 8 oz gloves.

So they sought an exemption from the commission, which initially rejected the request. Their concerns largely centered on fighter safety. But the commission later approved the request, allowing both fighters to wear 8 oz gloves.

The Garcia-Benn situation is similar, but there is a key difference.

Mayweather and McGregor asked for the 8 oz gloves despite being in a weight class where 10 oz gloves were required. Whereas Garcia is seeking the exemption despite being within the weight limits.

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While viewing the less padded 8 oz as an advantage to his lethality, Garcia is effectively making a contingency plan in which that advantage is not lost. Benn’s weigh-in should not determine a change in equipment.

The focus now turns to NSAC and its ruling. According to Chris Mannix, their decision could be underway. Whether they accept Garcia’s request or leave him with no option but to fight in 10 oz gloves if either he or Benn comes overweight is the question now.