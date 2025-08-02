Ryan Garcia Ready to Cut Ties With Oscar De La Hoya Amid Rolly Romero Rematch Rumors

To most fans, it was never a question of ‘why,’ only ‘when.’ The cracks in Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya‘s relationship were well known. It was just a matter of time before they split wide open, and just one loss was all it took to expose the rift. The defeat to Gervonta Davis two years ago peeled back the curtain on the fractured bond between fighter and promoter. Yet, despite that tension, they stayed the course, reuniting ahead of the Oscar Duarte bout. Even the scandalous Devin Haney fight wasn’t enough to break the partnership.

But the fighter and promoter clashed once again after Garcia’s shocking loss to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in early May. Judging by the 26-year-old’s recent remarks, their relationship may have finally reached the point of no return. Just as talk of a potential rematch with Romero was beginning to take shape, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

In a candid interview with ‘The Ring,’ Ryan Garcia opened up about his strained relationship with Oscar De La Hoya and Golden Boy Promotions. He likened their dynamic to that of a dysfunctional family. He made multiple attempts to preserve a working partnership. Still, De La Hoya remained self-absorbed and attention-hungry. More invested in his own image than in supporting his fighters.

“He loves the attention still, even at his age. It just never works with his fighters, especially the ones who are the stars. You saw what happened with him and Canelo Alvarez. He causes a division in people, and he doesn’t know how to keep a good relationship. He likes to air people’s business and do things that a promoter shouldn’t,” Garcia said bluntly. His frustrations didn’t stop there. Garcia was particularly upset over what he described as a “bullsh– offer” following his loss to Rolly Romero. It was both disrespectful and demeaning.

It seemed De La Hoya attempted to hand the coveted Romero rematch to fellow Golden Boy fighter Raul Curiel. According to Garcia, there’s been a consistent pattern of mistreatment, disloyalty, and disrespect from Golden Boy Promotions. And he’s had enough. In his eyes, the relationship is beyond repair. Now, he’s simply waiting for his final contractual obligation to run its course. “Oscar doesn’t respect me. I don’t think he ever thought I was a good fighter, but frankly, I don’t care. I have one more fight left with him, and that’s it. If they can build another star, great. I want to move on,” he said.

Following the loss to Romero, Garcia publicly lashed out at De La Hoya. The latter fired back by accusing him of “having another episode” and even shared a private DM screenshot in response.

Ryan Garcia’s comeback remains a work in progress

So far, the situation hasn’t escalated to the level it did in 2023, when Golden Boy filed a lawsuit against Garcia in an attempt to enforce their contract. But what’s most concerning to fans now is the uncertainty surrounding the young fighter’s future.

It began with last year’s fight against Devin Haney, where Garcia failed multiple drug tests. What followed was a year-long suspension and a wave of financial penalties that threatened to derail his momentum. Still, his return this year to face Rolly Romero sparked renewed hope. Until a stunning defeat and a hand injury once again cast doubt on his future.

via Imago LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 18 – Ryan Garcia at the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia Grand Arrival at the MGM GRAND in Las Vegas,

With Romero now elevated to full welterweight champion status, a rematch with Ryan Garcia — aside from a possible unification bout with Mario Barrios — stands out as the most logical next step to solidify his renewed reputation. Reports suggest the two could meet again as early as December. But while Garcia would likely enter the ring with vengeance on his mind, ongoing tensions with his promoter once again cast doubt over how prepared he’ll be when the moment arrives.

What do you think? With tensions this deep and increasingly public, is it finally time for Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya to go their separate ways?