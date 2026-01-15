Ryan Garcia Reveals Why He Rejected $25M Offer Despite Wanting to Fight Jake Paul

Weeks after he confirmed signing the dotted line, Ryan Garcia has a fight scheduled on February 21. His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, confirmed the fight will take place in Las Vegas for Mario Barrios’ WBC title. The development follows a predicament Garcia faced months ago. Following a loss to Rolando Romero, hand surgery kept him away from the ring. Yet, despite the back-to-back setbacks, a surprising move saw him lined up for a potential face-off with Barrios. As he weighed his options, Garcia had to part ways with a $25 million payout Jake Paul offered.

Looking back at the events that followed the collapse of Jake Paul‘s exhibition with Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia revealed why he rejected the YouTuber-turned-fighter’s multimillion-dollar offer and instead settled for a bout with a potentially lower purse.

Jake Paul made an offer – Ryan Garcia said no

Influencers Sara Saffari and Bradley Martyn joined Garcia in the latest episode of his Kick stream. As he spoke about the upcoming fight with Barrios, Bradley probed about the matchup against Jake Paul. “Yeah, f**k it happened,” responded Garcia.

Sharing more details, he explained Paul made a $20 million-$25 million offer. But he decided to pass it up. “I said no because in my heart I wanted to fight for the world title…it would’ve sidetracked me,” he said. According to Garcia, the Jake Paul fight would have been “easy money.” But deep down Barrios’ welterweight title mattered more.

Garcia’s popularity likely sparked Paul’s interest in a fight. Despite the controversies and setbacks, Garcia still remains one of boxing’s biggest draws. Regardless of the sheer weight difference, a fight would be great for the optics. Sharing a back-and-forth history, Paul had even called out Ryan Garcia on his podcast.

While the revelations about the payout may have appeared now, the part that Paul did consider a fight against Garcia after Gervonta Davis’s legal tussles derailed the November 15 exhibition remains common knowledge.

Jake Paul vs. Ryan Garcia: the fight that almost was

The exhibition with Davis had to be called off after the lightweight champion found himself embroiled in a domestic abuse charge. Jake Paul eventually settled for a fight with Anthony Joshua. Before he finalized the bout, he went through a list of names.

Among the prospects, Francis Ngannou and Ryan Garcia gained prominence. While the former UFC heavyweight champion refused to accept the offer, broadcasting problems marred Garcia’s chances.

Speaking about the Garcia-Paul matchup, Oscar De La Hoya rejected the idea outright. His reasons were simple. Jake Paul fought under Netflix, whereas Golden Boy Promotions has tied up with DAZN. So a potential fight could trigger platform conflict.

“Ryan Garcia fights for DAZN, and Jake Paul fights on Netflix… that’s pretty much the bottom line,” he told Fight Hub TV. “Golden Boy has a contract with DAZN. Ryan Garcia has a contract with Golden Boy. And that’s just the way it is. I mean, this is business…. No, you have to—you have to go by the law, by the rules.”

As it turned out, Jake Paul suffered a knockout loss to Anthony Joshua. Ryan Garcia has to step up and deliver on what he said. A win over Barrios would not only make him a first-time world titleholder but also move him closer to much bigger fights in the future.