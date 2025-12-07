Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, and Others Frustrated After Judges’ Decision for Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs. Lamont Roach Jr.

The Pitbull can bite – bite badly if he wants – and the Reaper deserves the respect he earned months ago. Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. closed out their rivalry with a majority-decision draw. The grand finale in San Antonio remained inconclusive despite Cruz scoring a third-round knockdown and the challenger springing a few surprises of his own. For those expecting fireworks, it proved something of a dampener. Stylistically, it was among the year’s most contrasted matchups – a technical craftsman versus a heavy hitter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

But the ending raised questions across the board. Did the fight truly deliver on its promise? Keeping most of the action confined to the center of the ring, both Isaac Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. slugged their way through twelve rounds. With his March 1 bout against Gervonta Davis having ended the same way, albeit under controversial circumstances, this marks Roach’s second consecutive draw. Fans weren’t the only ones taken aback. Even a few members of boxing royalty couldn’t stop themselves from voicing their reactions to the surprising outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Isaac Cruz – Nobody leaves with the Crown

“Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Lamont Roach Jr. has been declared a majority draw,” read the official tweet from The Ring Magazine. The much-anticipated clash kicked off with plenty of energy, and the early stalemate broke when a solid left hand from the Mexican forced Roach Jr. to lose his balance and touch the canvas. His first career knockdown.

But midway through, the momentum began to shift. Working behind a sharp and authoritative jab, Roach Jr. stepped into Cruz’s space. Things escalated a notch by the time the 11th round came around. Realizing the fight was gradually slipping out of his hands, Cruz launched himself into a final assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

A last surge of adrenaline saw both the interim titleholder and the challenger push through tense exchanges. However, it still wasn’t enough to sway the judges. To everyone’s surprise, one judge gave Cruz the edge with a 115–113 score. But the remaining officials saw a far closer contest, each returning 113–113 cards. The result: a majority draw.

Let’s take a look at how some fighters and champions reacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Boxing’s big names react to Roach-Cruz draw

Alycia Baumgardner felt the fight delivered. She wrote, “Great fight! Entertained fasho.” Still, like many, she was left deflated by the result: “Frustrating, I’m sure.” A bout full of thrills ending in uncertainty can leave anyone disappointed.

Claressa Shields threw her support behind Lamont Roach Jr. “😂😂😂 Anyways Let’s Go @OneOf1x!” she posted, likely around the time Roach suffered the knockdown. Soon after, she pointed out Cruz’s frequent clenching: “It’s a lot of holding going on.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia, in his trademark style, lamented the slow pace: “Is it just me, or is the card making you sleep?” Having wagered $30,000 on Cruz, he had to swallow a tough loss: “lol damn somehow I still lose 😭😂.”

In contrast, Shakur Stevenson, who could end up fighting Pitbull Cruz if he beats Teofimo Lopez in January, felt Roach did enough to win. “I thought Lamont pulled that off too,” the lightweight champion said.

One of the most striking comments came from Stevenson’s close friend and former champion Keyshawn Davis: “Maaaan when it’s my turn again? 📈” Given his intention to make 140 pounds his new home after June’s weight-miss fiasco, it’s likely Davis will cross paths with Pitbull Cruz sooner rather than later.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with the fight ending in a draw, calls for a rematch have also surfaced.

Sharing his thoughts on the main event, former champion Shawn Porter felt the outcome reflects poorly on the sport. He agreed with the judges and believed neither Cruz nor Roach truly seized control, with both appearing inconsistent throughout. Fans should keep an eye out. Cruz vs. Roach II now looks increasingly likely.

Do you think Roach Jr. deserved the win tonight?