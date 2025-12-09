Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson Rivalry Heats Up After NSFW Verbal Spat on ‘Inside the Ring’ Show

If only they exchanged punches instead of words. The verbal spat between Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson may leave many disgruntled. The latest round between two members of the so-called modern “Four Kings” unfolded on the Inside The Ring podcast. The comparison to the original ‘Four Kings’, however, ends the moment one considers how often those legends fought each other. In contrast, Garcia and Stevenson hovered in neighboring weight classes. Still, their rivalry largely stayed outside the ring.

Even now, despite their spirited back-and-forth, fans shouldn’t pin too much hope on a potential matchup. A Shakur Stevenson vs. Ryan Garcia fight depends heavily on the outcomes of their upcoming bouts. Aiming to claim a title in a fourth weight class, Stevenson has decided to move up and challenge WBO and Ring 140-pound champion Teofimo Lopez. The two headline a card on January 31 at the historic Madison Square Garden. Garcia, meanwhile, confirmed signing a contract for WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios’ title. So for now, fans will have to content themselves with the expletive-laden spat-gate.

Ryan Garcia vs. Shakur Stevenson: Trade blows without gloves

Ryan Garcia has appeared on the Inside The Ring panel before. His comments on Gennady Golovkin’s Hall of Fame induction landed him in hot water. So he ensured this chance encounter with Stevenson generated even more buzz. Never one to hold back, Garcia irked the lightweight champion when he suggested that, despite having less firepower, Stevenson could beat archrival Devin Haney. Stevenson was in no mood to accept anyone questioning his power. Just months ago, he had shut down one of the 135-pound division’s hardest punchers. He fired back at Garcia: “I will whoop your a**… all my life.” As laughter filled the studio, Garcia played along and shot a retort: “I’ll have you looking like a saber-gaff-toothed tiger.”

Stevenson then tried to embarrass Garcia by reminding him of his humbling loss to Rolando Romero in May. Stevenson attended the event alongside other boxing elites. As the exchange grew increasingly uncomfortable for Garcia, Stevenson continued to taunt him. Garcia, however, held his ground, insisting Stevenson lacked power. He challenged him directly: “When I put a beating on you, what are you going to say?”

The exchange continued until the rest of the panel had had enough and asked the fighters to wrap it up.

The slim odds of Garcia-Stevenson

Many fans would have been thrilled to see a fresh rivalry brewing between Ryan Garcia and Shakur Stevenson. However, given where their careers stand today, it seems unlikely they will meet anytime soon. Part of the issue lies in their diverging trajectories.

While Shakur Stevenson, an Olympic silver medalist, has continued building momentum and is now headed into what many consider the biggest fight of his career, Ryan Garcia has been grappling with losses and recurring controversies.

If anything, he needs a big fight more than Stevenson does.

He has a chance to rewrite his recent history if he can score a win over Mario Barrios in February, just weeks after Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez conclude their mega showdown. Yet even with a victory, the chances of a Stevenson matchup remain slim. As the WBC titleholder at 147 pounds, Garcia would immediately find himself in the crosshairs of Devin Haney, Rolando Romero, and Lewis Crocker.

Though he still clings to the much-discussed Haney rematch, Haney appears to have shifted his attention toward Rolly Romero. Given all the moving pieces, a Garcia vs. Stevenson matchup seems like a long shot—at least for now.

What about you? Would you like to see Garcia and Stevenson finally settle it inside the ring?