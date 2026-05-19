Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson Verbally Agree Ahead of Conor Benn Fight

Ryan Garcia keeps surviving every storm boxing throws at him. Controversies, suspensions, and outspoken bravado have done little to slow his rise as one of the sport’s premier attractions.

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Now, even as his September title defense against Conor Benn appears all but finalized, another massive challenge is beginning to take shape – a showdown with Shakur Stevenson. The light welterweight champion quickly expressed interest after Garcia revealed he could move back down to 140 pounds for the right fight.

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“So then what (are) we waiting for? Let’s get active, [Ryan Garcia],” tweeted Stevenson.

His comments came after Garcia’s recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith. Reflecting on his first career setback, the loss to Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia was asked whether he still saw himself moving between 140 and 147 pounds moving forward.

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“Number one and number two, are you saying that from 140 to 147, you’re willing to fluctuate and move back and forth as opposed to just moving up and waiting or whatever? What’s your intent?” Smith asked.

“Well, my intent, look at my strength and conditioning coach; he said that I have he thinks he believes that I can make 140 comfortably,” Garcia replied. “You know, I trust, you know, the people, my team around me.

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With that possibility now back on the table, Garcia suggested that both a Tank rematch and a potential clash with Stevenson could eventually materialize.

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The context matters here. Stevenson’s immediate interest is notable because he was also the first name Garcia mentioned after defeating Mario Barrios for the welterweight championship in February.

While the 140-pound titleholder, who attended the fight at T-Mobile Arena, acknowledged the callout, the two have disagreed ever since over the finer details surrounding a potential matchup.

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Ryan Garcia opens door to Shakur Stevenson clash amid Benn build-up

“Honestly, I don’t see either happening at 147 pounds,” Stevenson said on All the Smoke podcast. “Unless it’s under the rehydration rules that I mentioned. So if not, I don’t see that happening right now.”

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“Now, in the future, as I grow and get more settled, maybe so, but as of right now, no, I don’t see it happening at that weight class. Now, Ryan Garcia, he said 144. If he’s willing to do that, I’m willing to make the fight happen. But Ryan sounds more realistic because he’s ready to move around.”

Against that backdrop, Garcia is clearly showing flexibility when it comes to moving across weight classes.

After first dropping hints during his Kick livestream alongside rapper 6ix9ine, Garcia later appeared to confirm the matchup during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show.

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“He’s from England. I’ll just say his name: Conor Benn,” Garcia said while revealing that the two are expected to face off on September 12 in Las Vegas.

Notably, official confirmation for the fight has yet to arrive.

Still, the recent developments highlight how quickly Garcia has pushed himself back into the spotlight following the turbulent stretch that came after his suspension for a doping offense.

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Winning his first world title against Mario Barrios helped Garcia silence one of the biggest criticisms surrounding his career. For all his popularity and star power, he had never captured championship gold before.

Now, Garcia openly views himself as boxing’s next major attraction and appears determined to build on that momentum.

In Conor Benn, Garcia sees another opportunity to strengthen his standing in the sport. But while he prepares for the high-profile matchup, it appears other blockbuster possibilities are beginning to emerge around him as well.