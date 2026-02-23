Ryan Garcia Sparks Outrage Over Kobe Bryant Comparison After WBC Title Win: “Disrespectful”

Despite the win over Mario Barrios that made him a first-time world champion and the millions of fans who follow him on social media, Ryan Garcia still faces pressure to prove himself. The controversies tied to his name continue to weigh on his legacy. That explains why what appeared to be a simple social media post showing his picture alongside sporting inspiration, the late Kobe Bryant, drew immediate backlash.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“KINGS OF LA 🐐👏,” read the DAZN post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The split image featured Ryan Garcia holding his new WBC welterweight belt. Kobe Bryant‘s picture showed his iconic photograph taken after his second straight NBA championship win in 2001. It’s a moment deeply embedded in Los Angeles sports history.

Coming off one of modern boxing’s most high-profile scandals, a one-year suspension and fine after testing positive for a banned substance, Ryan Garcia’s setbacks continued when Rolando Romero handed him a second career loss in his comeback fight. A hand injury and treatment kept him sidelined even longer. Yet he worked his way back into title contention and eventually secured a high-stakes matchup against Mario Barrios.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering a composed performance, the 27-year-old controlled the champion and captured the WBC’s green and gold belt. The image Garcia shared of him sitting with his WBC title, with a solemn look on his face, part of an image dump on Instagram and X, might’ve been his way of paying tribute to the late great Laker.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But fans did not feel the comparison between the two was apt. The DAZN post outraged users on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Backlash erupts over Ryan Garcia – Kobe Bryant side-by-side post

One responded, saying, “You’re going too far; take this down.” For many, the tweet crossed a line. Kobe’s legacy remains untouchable to his supporters, and placing him alongside a controversial fighter like Ryan Garcia strikes as opportunistic.

Another user took a more sarcastic tone. “Ryan Garcia is from Victorville, playa. KING OF THE HIGH DESERT is more like it,” they wrote. Elevating Garcia to Kobe-level status is one thing. But Garcia is not an LA native. Even though Kobe was born in Philadelphia, his career with the city’s iconic basketball franchise made him synonymous with Los Angeles. It’s a connection Garcia has yet to build.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another fan, though just as frustrated, kept it brief: “Could say a lot but just gonna say…Disrespectful; simple as that.” To them, the comparison broke an unspoken rule. Even years after his passing, people still view Kobe as being in a class of his own. Putting Garcia next to him felt disrespectful.

The next reaction was more direct: “Never compare Kobe Bryant to a drug cheat who was gifted a WBC belt.” Garcia’s history with doping and his championship remain under scrutiny. Kobe embodies discipline, a relentless work ethic, and the “Mamba Mentality.” For critics, the two resumes do not align.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sarcasm surfaced again in another post: “Replace Ryan with Shohei Ohtani.” The implication was clear. If anyone is to be paired with Kobe, it should be a transcendent, globally respected athlete like Shohei Ohtani, now one of the defining faces of the city’s baseball team, not Garcia.

The backlash clearly underscored a broader sentiment. For many fans, Garcia’s recent rise to champion status doesn’t belong in the same conversation as Bryant’s.

Kobe Bryant remains a lasting source of inspiration in Los Angeles and beyond. And regardless of Garcia’s recent title win, many believe he still has more to accomplish before earning comparisons of that magnitude.