Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Fight Purse: How Much Are They Expected to Earn?

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn bring very different profiles into their highly anticipated showdown. Garcia has become one of boxing’s biggest commercial attractions, with a massive social media following and a track record of major paydays. Benn, meanwhile, has built his own reputation as one of Britain’s most talked-about fighters.

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But beyond the action inside the ring, there is plenty of money at stake. Garcia’s proven pay-per-view appeal and Benn’s growing box-office value make the fight purse one of the biggest talking points surrounding the matchup. So, how much will Garcia and Benn make, and how will the purse be split between the two fighters?

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Have the official fight purses been confirmed?

Not exactly. There is no officially reported purse figure for Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn, meaning the numbers circulating ahead of fight night remain estimates rather than confirmed payouts. Nevada also no longer requires boxing commissions to publicly disclose fighters’ purses, making it difficult to verify the exact figures.

According to The Guardian, the most consistent reports put the combined purse at around $30 million, with both Garcia and Benn expected to make approximately $15 million each. However, a 50-50 split has not been officially confirmed, and neither fighter’s exact guaranteed payout has been publicly disclosed.

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The reported figure also ties back to comments made by TKO President Mark Shapiro in February, when he was asked about the $15 million figure surrounding Benn’s expected earnings. While those comments added credibility to the number circulating at the time, they still do not amount to an official purse disclosure for Saturday’s fight.

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How much is Conor Benn expected to earn?

Conor Benn has reportedly earned some of the biggest purses of his career over the past two years. His reported payday for his most recent fights has reached the $10 million-plus range, with his April 2026 bout against Regis Prograis also ranking among his biggest career paydays.

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Benn’s previous major purses came during his rivalry with Chris Eubank Jr. Reports surrounding their two fights in 2025 put his earnings at approximately $9.8 million for the first bout and $10.5 million for the rematch. However, these figures are reported estimates rather than officially disclosed purses.

For his showdown with Ryan Garcia, Benn is again expected to command a significant payday. Reports have consistently placed his potential earnings around the $15 million mark, although there is no official confirmation of that figure or a 50-50 split of the reported $30 million combined purse.

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The event has already generated significant revenue at the gate. Ticket sales at T-Mobile Arena reportedly surpassed $6.3 million on the first day alone, according to Mara. However, that figure represents ticket revenue and should not be treated as money going directly to Benn or Garcia.

How much could Ryan Garcia earn tonight?

Ryan Garcia has established himself as one of boxing’s highest-earning PPV draws. His most recent and highest fight earnings came from his fight against Gervonta Davis, where he earned $30 million, his career-high.

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After that, he faced Devin Haney in April 2024, reportedly earning around $30 million for the fight. Garcia later claimed that his total earnings from the night reached approximately $50 million, including his $12 million winnings from a $2 million bet on himself.

The last fight back in February 2026 against Mario Barrios earned him $20 million after the PPV gate. So this time, he is again expected to earn $15 million, but the exact amount is not known.

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As of 2026, Ryan Garcia’s estimated net worth is a jaw-dropping $50 million-$60 million. His income is also supplemented heavily by his huge social media presence, which has over 12 million fans on Instagram.

How much could the undercard fighters earn?

While Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn are reportedly set to make around $15 million each, the purses for the rest of the card have not been publicly confirmed. That makes it difficult to put an exact figure on what the undercard fighters will take home.

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The Garcia-Benn event features several notable names, including former world champion Jose Ramirez, Jai Opetaia, Mark Magsayo, Alexis Rocha and Da’Mazion Vanhouter. However, there are no reliable public figures confirming the individual guarantees for these fighters.

That distinction is important because reported purse figures can differ significantly from a boxer’s total earnings from an event. A fighter’s compensation may include a guaranteed purse, performance-related bonuses, sponsorship income and other contractual payments, meaning an estimated purse does not necessarily represent their total take-home earnings.

For now, the safest conclusion is that the undercard fighters will earn considerably less than Garcia and Benn, but their exact payouts remain private. Without official disclosures or credible reports from the fighters’ teams, specific dollar amounts would be speculation.