Ryan Garcia vs. Conor Benn Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Jai Opetaia and Others

Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn have both built reputations as some of boxing’s biggest personalities, and their latest showdown promises plenty of drama before the opening bell even rings. As the arena lights go down and the crowd waits for the main event, one thing becomes part of the spectacle: the walkout.

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For fighters, the right song can set the tone before they even step between the ropes. It can reflect their personality, hype up the crowd, or simply get them locked in for the biggest fight of their night. Garcia and Benn will each have their own soundtrack as they make their way to the ring at T-Mobile Arena. So, what songs will accompany the two fighters for this highly anticipated showdown? Let’s take a closer look.

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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn walkout songs

The ring walk is accompanied by a commanding entrance. Music is one of the most important moments in any fight. It completely transforms the arena into a place of anticipation. Even though the official walkout songs for this fight have not been revealed yet, it is worth looking back at entrance tracks that have already been chosen for previous fights.

With a professional record of 24–1, including 20 wins by knockout, Garcia is set to return to the ring, and the Californian has a pretty strong playlist. For his showdown with Haney, “KingRy” will deliver a two-part entrance and set the tone with Kanye West’s ” No Child Left Behind before transitioning into a Mexican classic, El Rey by Vicente Fernández.

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In the past, he has consistently chosen Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) by Hillsong UNITED as his walkout anthem. This is faith-driven music that reflects his Christian beliefs.

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Benn boasts an unbeatable professional record of 23–0, with 14 of the victories coming by knockout. The Londoner has previously made an entrance to the iconic track Ready or Not by the Fugees. This song has personal significance, as it was number one on the UK singles chart the day he was born.

Apart from that, he has also used the song Legacy by Steve Aoki, which was used as part of his entrance medley. He has also used “Dangerous” by Conroy Smith before shifting to his signature Fugees track.

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Walkout song used by Jai Opetaia and others

When it comes to Jai Opetaia, his walkouts often reflect his Samoan heritage. The former undisputed cruiserweight champion has used a mix of traditional and contemporary Samoan music for some of his biggest entrances.

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“Samoae Maopoopo Mai” by Vaniah Toloa has featured during Opetaia’s walkouts, including his rematch against Mairis Briedis. “Kau Mo Samoa” by SJ Demarco has also been used alongside Toloa’s music for major championship entrances. Another track associated with his Las Vegas appearances is “Ua Fa’afetai,” a popular Samoan song that has become a crowd sing-along during some of his entrances.

Meanwhile, former Filipino world champion Mark Magsayo has been closely associated with “Kampeon” by Loonie. The track fits his “Magnifico” persona and connection to Filipino boxing culture, although his walkout music has varied across different fights.

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As for Da’Mazion Vanhouter, there does not appear to be a single signature walkout song consistently associated with the heavyweight prospect. His fight-by-fight music choices are also not well documented, making it difficult to pin down a single track as his definitive entrance anthem.

Which fighter’s walkout are you most excited to see?