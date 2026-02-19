Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

Hate him or love him, one of boxing’s most talked-about fighters is about to step back into the spotlight. Forget the controversy with Devin Haney or the loss to Rolando “Rolly” Romero – Ryan Garcia is back to stake another claim to a world title. This time his target is WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. Garcia is focused on proving himself.

But Barrios brings his own motivations into the ring. For him, it’s about star power, the payout, and the chance to defend his title. For Garcia, the stakes are very different. Coming off the Haney fight uproar, his social media controversies, and the Rolly defeat, this fight could be his last shot at redemption. It’s a make-or-break moment for Ryan Garcia. A win would silence naysayers, move him closer to the rematch with Haney, and open doors to other major matchups that could elevate his career. So whose night will it be? Here’s a breakdown of the key details.

Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios: Who has better stats and a record?

Mario Barrios appears more experienced. Active since 2013, the 30-year-old has fought 33 times, with 2 losses and 2 draws. Of his 29 wins, 18 came by knockout, giving him a 62% KO rate.

After a successful amateur career, Ryan Garcia made his professional debut in 2016. His career gained momentum with the Gervonta Davis fight. Including the defeat to former sparring partner Rolly Romero, his record stands at 24 wins, 2 losses, and 1 draw. With 20 stoppages, he holds an 83% knockout-to-win rate. That’s an advantage he’ll likely exploit in this fight.

Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

But stats alone don’t tell the full story. Physical attributes could influence how the fight unfolds. Physically, the two are fairly similar. Standing 6 feet (183 cm), Barrios is roughly two inches taller than Garcia at 5’9″ (175 cm). Barrios’ 71-inch (180 cm) wingspan edges past Garcia’s 70-inch (178 cm) reach.

In his last fight against Manny Pacquiao, Barrios weighed 146.2 pounds, meeting the welterweight limit. Garcia tipped the scales slightly heavier at 146.8 pounds when facing Rolando Romero.

Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios: Style breakdown and fight prediction

Size and reach will matter, but style and ring IQ will ultimately shape the fight. Pundits debate Ryan Garcia’s style, but most agree on one thing – his speed and left hook. While it failed against Gervonta Davis, the three knockdowns he scored on Devin Haney still resonate.

An orthodox fighter, Garcia uses fast jabs to frustrate opponents and set up power shots. His signature left hook often comes as a counterpunch. Defensively, he sometimes keeps a low guard, relying on hand speed to protect himself.

The approach has pros and cons. A low guard tempts opponents to lunge, leaving them open to Garcia’s counters. But against crafty boxers who stick to a game plan, the strategy may fail.

While Garcia relies on speed and counters, Barrios can leverage his height and reach to disrupt that rhythm. Barrios, though not known for craftiness, can pose a serious threat if Garcia exposes his vulnerabilities. A disciplined fighter, Barrios works behind a stiff jab and uses body shots to wear opponents down.

Often labeled a pressure fighter, Barrios has shown he can adjust, switching to outside fighting when needed. A key aspect of his style is the “El Azteca,” or warrior’s approach, displayed against the likes of Gervonta Davis and Keith Thurman.

Armed with Joe Goossen’s knowledge from training Garcia three years ago, Barrios is expected to bide his time and strike, exploiting Garcia’s habits.

Prediction

Intriguingly, while Barrios’ draw against a boxing great raised questions about his edge, Garcia seems barely fazed even after his loss to Rolly Romero. He steps in as the heavy favorite. Confidence comes from experience and exposure. Garcia thrives on big stages, while Barrios, though accomplished, still looks vulnerable in comparison.

With both fighters’ careers potentially on the line, victory may hinge on who stays hungrier and avoids mistakes. Taking all factors into account, Ryan Garcia appears set to emerge victorious in a closely contested affair.