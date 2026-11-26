Since April 2025, when Jaron “Boots” Ennis defeated Eimantas Stanionis to unify the titles, the welterweight division has yet to see anyone make such an attempt. An opportunity arose when WBA champion Teofimo Lopez and WBC title holder Ryan Garcia agreed to fight each other next year. However, the path to the unification bout is becoming increasingly complicated, as the latest report suggests.

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“Spoke to Teofimo Lopez’s managers, Mike Borao and Keith Connolly, who say they expect this to end up in Federal Court. A unification between Ryan Garcia and Lopez is planned for Feb. 6,” read the tweet by Mike Coppinger.

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“The WBA ordered a Dec. 4 purse bid for Catterall to challenge Teo earlier today.”

Coppinger also shared a separate message from Connolly and Borao.

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“Despite the purse bid announcement today regarding Catterall,” it read, “the WBC also sent a letter saying they are simultaneously in the process of considering the appeal by Teo’s team for a Garcia unification under Rule F. 6.C.”

The issue surrounds Lopez’s next matchup—whether to pursue a title unification bout against Garcia or face mandatory challenger and WBA (Regular) champion Jack Catterall in his first title defense.

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Catterall, from Chorley, Lancashire, strengthened his position at 147 pounds by defeating unbeaten Shakhram Giyasov on the Oleksandr Usyk-Rico Verhoeven card on May 23, 2026. The win made him the mandatory challenger to then-WBA (Super) champion Rolando “Rolly” Romero.

After his win over Ryan Garcia on May 2, 2025, and his subsequent elevation to full champion, Romero received the go-ahead from the WBA to pursue a voluntary title defense against Teofimo Lopez, who, following the loss to Shakur Stevenson at 140 pounds, had moved up to the welterweight division.

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Romero and Lopez finally met on August 22, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena, where Lopez won by majority decision.

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Ideally, the mandatory title defense against Catterall should have followed that win. Instead, Lopez entered high-stakes negotiations to pursue a title unification against Garcia, who stopped mandatory challenger Conor Benn on September 12. An attempt to arrange an in-ring face-off between Garcia-Lopez and Lopez, however, fell through at the last moment.

Reports suggest that talks between the two camps for a bout in early February are at an advanced stage.

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The WBC, meanwhile, appears to have cleared Garcia to pursue a voluntary title defense, given that he has already fulfilled a mandatory obligation, thus clearing a path for a unification.

Team Lopez, however, still faces an obstacle.

WBA throws a curveball into Lopez-Garcia talks

In an effort to clear the way for the Garcia fight, Lopez’s team reportedly sought approval from the WBA to exempt him from the mandatory title defense against Catterall and allow the unification matchup to proceed.

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However, the WBA reportedly denied Lopez permission.

“The World Boxing Association (WBA) has issued its decision regarding the request for reconsideration submitted by American Teofimo Lopez’s team, reaffirming that the reigning WBA Welterweight Super Champion must face mandatory challenger and world champion Jack Catterall in a resolution issued on Wednesday, November 11,” its statement dated November 11 read.

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“The Championships Committee has upheld the order for the mandatory bout following an extensive review of the situation and recent developments. New conditions have been established, and a 10-calendar-day period has been granted for both parties to reach an agreement on a fight date or propose an alternative solution to resolve their differences.”

The sanctioning body later gave Lopez and Catterall ten days to reach an agreement. Otherwise, the fight would go to a purse bid.

After that deadline passed without an agreement, the WBA scheduled a mandatory purse bid for December 4, 2026, with the purse split 75-25 in Lopez’s favor.

Catterall and his promoter, Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn, have made their position clear.

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“Let me make one thing clear about Jack Catterall and Teofimo Lopez,” Hearn told BoxingScene. “As a champion, you have an obligation to fight your mandatory challengers. Jack Catterall having beaten (Shakhram) Giyasov was written in a resolution in black and white, clear as day, and we’ve had it confirmed dozens of times by the WBA.

“There is absolutely no movement. He was supposed to fight Rolly Romero. They allowed the fight between Rolly Romero and Teofimo Lopez on the condition the winner must fight Jack Catterall immediately, and that is what is happening.”

With the deadline having passed, the December purse bid now takes center stage.

The WBA could strip Lopez of his title if the purse bid fails to produce a fight against Catterall.

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Several scenarios could now unfold.

If a promoter wins the bid, but Lopez still refuses to fight Catterall and moves ahead the Garcia unification bout, then he will either have to vacate the title or risk being stripped of the belt by the WBA.

There are notable precedents. In 2022, the WBA ordered former undisputed champion Josh Taylor to defend his title against mandatory challenger Alberto Puello. However, Taylor did not meet the deadline as he pursued more lucrative matchups, including one against Catterall, before the WBA eventually stripped him of his title.

If Catterall refuses the fight, or his team does not enter the bid, he would lose the mandatory status, and Lopez would retain his title.

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If either side refuses to enter the purse bid, then the WBA could schedule a secondary purse bid with a reduced minimum requirement before taking a final action on the title.

Given these scenarios, Team Lopez may still have two possible ways out of the situation.

As Mike Coppinger’s tweet indicated, the WBA’s purse bid schedule remains subject to a final ruling on Lopez’s November 19 appeal request for a special permit to pursue the Garcia fight.

Alternatively, as Lopez’s manager suggested, the dispute could end up in court, potentially putting any move by the WBA to strip him of his title on hold.