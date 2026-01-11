Ryan Garcia’s Two-Word Reaction Adds Buzz to Potential Mario Barrios Card Shake-Up

Oscar De La Hoya promised to reveal the details about the Ryan Garcia-Mario Barrios card on Monday. Yet updates on potential matchups featuring in the event tentatively scheduled for February 21 in Las Vegas continue to add intrigue. Ryan Garcia could barely hide his excitement when the prospect of a mouthwatering undercard bout surfaced.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Latest reports suggest Richardson Hitchins may join him at the Golden Boy-PBC show. The IBF light welterweight champion would defend his title from Oscar Duarte, currently ranked third in title contention. The fight between Garcia and Barrios has been buzzing for some time now. Despite the absence of any official confirmation, Ryan Garcia announced that he’s signed the contract to fight Barrios. Stakes climbed when Barrios hired his former trainer, Joe Goossen, to train him for the fight. With Hitchins-Duarte on the bill, the card takes on a new dimension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan Garcia welcomes Barrios card addition

A Ring Magazine post revealed that talks are in place for a fight between Hitchins and Duarte. “Richardson Hitchins vs. Oscar Duarte is reportedly in negotiations to potentially take place on the Ryan Garcia vs. Mario Barrios card, Feb 21st in Las Vegas 🎰 Fight would be for Hitchins’ IBF junior welterweight world title 👑,” the tweet read.

The news caught Ryan Garcia’s eyes, and he wasted no time and replied, “Great fight.” Garcia’s view is shaped by how the Hitchins-Duarte fight might unfold. It pits a crafty technician against a heavy-handed puncher. Hitchins became a world title holder early in December 2024 when he defeated Liam Paro by a split decision. Six months later he defended it from former champion George Kambosos Jr.

Ever since, he has been in the news for potential matchups, including one against WBO champion Teofimo Lopez. In the meantime, after a short stint as a free agent, he reunited with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. Duarte, on the other hand, comes off a four-win streak that followed a knockout loss to Ryan Garcia two years ago. His most recent fight against Kenneth Sims Jr. ended in a majority decision win.

ADVERTISEMENT

In sharp contrast to Duarte, the wheels came off Ryan Garcia’s career after the Devin Haney fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Garcia finds his way back to the belt

He failed to clear doping tests and faced a year-long suspension. On May 2, 2025, he returned to face former sparring partner Rolando Romero. But the comeback proved fateful as Romero dropped him in the second round and went on to win a unanimous decision. Later, a hand surgery stalled Garcia’s immediate return.

Yet, despite all the setbacks, Ryan Garcia received the opportunity to challenge Barrios, whose last title defense against Manny Pacquiao ended in a draw. For Garcia, a win could pave the way for a potential rematch with Devin Haney.

ADVERTISEMENT

He had been dropping hints about a second fight. Haney, the WBO welterweight champion, meanwhile, has turned his attention to Rolando Romero, the newly crowned WBA champion after his win over Garcia. That leaves Garcia with no room for error against Barrios. One more loss and the climb starts all over again.