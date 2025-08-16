Saudi Royal Invites Denzel Washington to Vegas as Actor Refuses to Pick Canelo vs. Crawford Winner

Nine years ago, ‘The Herald’ shared an interesting bit of trivia. Denzel Washington has been involved with boxing for close to 30 years, and that training finally paid off when he executed the quick-draw shots for his lead role in Antoine Fuqua’s ‘The Magnificent Seven.’ It appears the Hollywood icon’s connection with the sport continues to reap dividends. For he has received an invitation from none other than His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to watch the ultimate showdown—the undisputed fight between Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez.

So the two pound-for-pound best fighters in the world are set to clash on September 13 at Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium. Canelo will defend his four belts against Crawford, who is moving up two weight classes for the matchup. Needless to say, discussions about ‘who will win’ have reached a frenzied pitch. Given their experience and skill sets, most find it difficult to make a pick. On the books, Canelo Alvarez remains the favorite. However, Terence Crawford isn’t far behind. The challenge was perhaps most evident when Denzel Washington was asked to make his prediction. Yet his inability to choose earned him a memorable offer!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Denzel Washington gets the call for Crawford-Canelo showdown

“Mr. Denzel Washington,” wrote HE Turki Alalshikh on X, “It is an honor to invite you to attend Canelo vs. Crawford in Las Vegas.” Echoing a familiar sentiment, the Riyadh Season head added, “To me, you are one of the most important actors in the whole world. 🥊🔥❤️👍🙏🏻” It seems a video prompted Alalshikh to extend the invitation, featuring Denzel Washington and actor Jeffrey Wright during an interview with ‘Sports Illustrated.’ The two Hollywood icons star in Spike Lee’s neo-noir crime thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest,’ a revisionist take on legendary Akira Kurosawa’s ‘High and Low.’

AD

Towards the end, after discussing a wide array of topics, the host, taking a cue from the movie sequence that shows Washington throwing hands, as in shadowboxing, asked, “You talked about how you could throw your hands. I know you’re a big boxing fan. Crawford-Canelo is coming up. Who do you guys have? Don’t take the easy road out on me. Give me a prediction.” The two-time Academy Award winner mentioned that the gym he visits has two large images of Crawford and Canelo. Although enthusiastic about the matchup, Washington felt it might be too early to make a prediction.

“We are going to find out,” he said before adding, “But I’ll say this, and I love Crawford. Canelo’s a bigger man. He’s never been hit by a man like this. But Crawford’s a great, great fighter. One of the greatest I’ve ever seen. I love Crawford. I try to be like him. I love Canelo.” Yet he couldn’t bring himself to choose, “I can’t call it. I won’t call it.”

After Jeffrey Wright checked the date, Denzel Washington turned to the host for his prediction. The response? Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: A true toss-up

Washington acknowledged, “He’s just because he’s a bigger dude.” However, he added, “Crawford’s great. We are going to find out. I’m glad Crawford finally has a fight. We are going to find out.” That, perhaps, is where most observers seem to draw the line. No questions about Crawford’s skills.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago June 10, 2018 – Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America – Undisputed Junior Welterweight champion Terence Crawford defeats WBO Welterweight Champion Jeff Horn via KO in the Ninth round of their WBO Welterweight title fight on June 9, 2018 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Terence Crawford KO s Jeff Horn To Win WBO Welterweight Title – ZUMAt114 20180610_zap_t114_524 Copyright: xMarcelxThomasx

Still, to wage a war, Crawford is entering the lion’s den. In fact, one of his former opponents even offered a word of caution. So during an interview, Fight Hub TV founder Marcos Villegas asked Israil Madrimov for a prediction. The former light middleweight interim champion said that if Crawford doesn’t turn up overweight, the fight could go either way.

However, “If he (Crawford) gains more weight, it will be tough. Canelo might finish him early. That’s possible too,” Madrimov said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Denzel Washington noted, fans will find out soon. If Crawford wins, it would be historic. A 37-year-old boxer claiming a third undisputed championship after moving up two weight divisions is truly unprecedented.

What about you? Between Crawford and Canelo, do you have a pick?