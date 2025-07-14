Self-Confessed Oleksandr Usyk Fan Zhilei Zhang Drops Unexpected Verdict for Daniel Dubois

Will Daniel Dubois inflict Oleksandr Usyk‘s first career loss? As the fight date nears, tension has been soaring. Two years after their first encounter ended on a controversial note, the two heavyweight champions will meet at Wembley to settle the division’s undisputed debate. Both Usyk and Dubois are in top form. The Ukrainian comes off two grueling fights against Tyson Fury. On the other hand, delivering one of last year’s biggest upsets, Dubois knocked out Anthony Joshua at the same place where he’s scheduled to face Usyk.

Hardly anyone doubts Oleksandr Usyk’s technical superiority and ring mastery. But one cannot deny. Through sheer grit and determination, Dubois managed to put his career back on track. With each bout, real tough ones, he improved and secured a shot to claim Usyk’s three belts. Add in his youth and power, and opinions have already witnessed a vast tilt. Many believe Dubois could upend Usyk in a historic clash. Even some well-known names seem to waver. Zhilei Zhang faced the question. And his reply is bound to surprise a few.

The last 12 months have been tough for the Chinese heavyweight. After knocking out Joe Joyce twice, he ended the year 2023 on a high note. But come 2024, Zhilei Zhang suffered a surprise defeat at the hands of Joseph Parker. He made a turnaround at the Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5 vs. 5 by knocking out heavily favored Deontay Wilder.

But he eventually ran out of luck at the February 22 Bivol-Beterbiev card. Agit Kabayel spoiled his plans to get closer to a title shot. Recent updates suggest Zhang called out Anthony Joshua. So when iFL TV’s Colm McGuigan reached out, he revealed how ‘badly’ he wants the Joshua fight.

The heavyweight seemed confident about knocking out the former unified champion. So the next question followed: “Usyk and Dubois, who wins?” The 42-year-old former interim champion took a moment to reflect. He replied, “I used to be a fan of Usyk’s style. I still am. But this time I’m favoring Dubois.”

Fans may be brimming with confidence, but the question remains: Is it that easy to defeat Oleksandr Usyk?

Daniel Dubois’ dance with destiny

For the record, Dubois has never lost a match at Wembley. But in contrast, Oleksandr Usyk has yet to lose a rematch either. Instead, he came out stronger during the rematches against both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Secondly, it’s naive to think Usyk and his team wouldn’t have noticed the drastic improvements in Dubois’ form. As an experienced boxer and champion who’s been through some of the biggest showdowns of recent times, he must have incorporated the necessary changes in his training camp.

But the unified champion is 38 years old. And he will be stepping into the ring minus his longtime promoter, Alexander Krassyuk. Then one shouldn’t forget. Daniel Dubois still carries the scars of their last encounter. Many believe he would have won the bout had the referee considered his body shot. Call it a grudge match. He’s coming to settle the score from their first bout.

With the entire crowd potentially backing him, Dubois shed some light on his game plan to DAZN’s Carl Frampton. “He’s been down a few times with body shots. This time I’ve got to throw the kitchen sink at him and land everywhere,” he said, underscoring a somber prediction: “I think it’s going to be totally different. If the people are thinking it’s going to be the same thing, then they’re in for a shock, even their team.”

