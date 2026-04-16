Shakur Stevenson Accepts Legendary Trainer’s Fight Offer After Public Negotiation

The tide may be turning for Shakur Stevenson. But not without a fight. The win over Teofimo Lopez made him a star attraction, yet he has struggled to land suitable matchups since. That’s where Robert Garcia’s suggestion could change the situation. On the BoxingScene podcast, the award-winning trainer revealed plans for his fighter, Raymond Muratalla, including a potential fight against Stevenson.

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“Since we’re talking about Shakur,” Garcia stated. “With Top Rank, we’re already planning on Raymond’s next fight this summer. It’s going to be a fight where we do it here in Southern California for the fans, for the local people here in the LA area. But that’s the fight (with Shakur) that I would do.”

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He laid out a roadmap that featured a potential matchup against Shakur Stevenson by year-end.

“I would go up to 140 with Raymond to challenge Shakur for Shakur’s title if he’s still going to stay at 140, or maybe we’ll do the catchweight at 144 against Shakur,” Garcia added. “Raymond’s a big boy, and I think this might be our last fight at 135. So, we are going to go up and wait, and if Shakur is available since he’s not, he has no luck getting all the bigger fights, then we’ll be more than happy before the end of the year to challenge Shakur. 100%.”

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However, the suggestion left Shakur Stevenson confused. He questioned why the fight should happen at a higher weight. He felt it should take place at 135 pounds since Muratalla holds the IBF title there. He also pointed out that fighting at that weight puts the Ring Magazine belt on the line. That makes the matchup more meaningful to him.

In response, Garcia reiterated that Muratalla will likely have one or more fights at 135 pounds before moving up.

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“And we will be at 140 after,” he added. “But if our next fight is vs you, we can do it at any weight. We don’t have anything set yet, so let’s make it happen.”

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This time the reply hit the mark. Stevenson replied, saying, “Perfect.”

Shakur Stevenson’s road back isn’t without risk

Garcia’s offer comes as Stevenson finds himself in flux. Despite his dominant victory at Madison Square Garden, his pursuit of a marquee matchup has stalled. Whether it’s the call-out from Ryan Garcia or his interest in a Devin Haney fight, the matchups face a common challenge – differences in weight class.

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To bridge the gap, Stevenson has floated catchweight bouts with rehydration clauses where necessary. So far, nothing has come together.

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Looking back at Robert Garcia’s proposal, Muratalla comes off a significant milestone. Days before Stevenson and Lopez clashed, he outpointed the crafty Andy Cruz on a Matchroom bill. The win elevated his status, and he now appears ready to feature in a marquee fight.

For Shakur Stevenson, a win over an opponent like Muratalla, who records an impressive 71% knockout rate, would once again show he can handle a serious test. Still, Garcia’s plan comes with its own complications.

Stevenson may soon be ordered to defend his title at 140 pounds. Meanwhile, with Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney moving in a different direction, waiting too long may not work in his favor. A decision may be needed sooner rather than later.

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After a prolonged gap, even for a fighter of Stevenson’s caliber, facing someone like Muratalla won’t be easy.