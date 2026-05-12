Shakur Stevenson Calls to Fire the Ring Magazine’s Veteran Journalist for Devin Haney Fight Reports

Does it take just one report to put a journalist’s career on the line? Shakur Stevenson believes Mike Coppinger doesn’t deserve his position as Ring Magazine’s leading boxing insider. Reason?

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He is unhappy with Coppinger for the way he reported a potential face-off against Devin Haney. Coming off a notable victory over Teofimo Lopez, Stevenson has been in the headlines with a list of possible matchups, including one with Haney, the WBO welterweight champion. That development led Coppinger to suggest that talks were in place to set up the fight. However, the reality appeared very different.

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“But I made up that the fight was discussed, right?” wrote Coppinger sometime ago.

The reaction followed a post that featured footage of Bill Haney discussing with Shakur Stevenson‘s manager, J. Prince, on the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast.

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On that appearance, Bill Haney stressed Devin is willing to take on anyone for a title defense. J. Prince, however, pointed out potential complications in the matchup, especially the weight difference.

Given the 12-pound gap, he even suggested a willingness to make the fight at a 144-pound catchweight.

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The exchange highlighted that both camps were still working through the hurdles.

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In contrast, a few weeks earlier, a post from InsideRingShow had read, “Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson are in preliminary talks for a fight, [Mike Coppinger] has revealed on @InsideRingShow. Agreements around weight are currently holding up the discussions.”

But Stevenson wasn’t satisfied with just a clarification.

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“Yes, you did make it up,” he fired back at Coppinger. “This is a recent interview that happened after the fake report you put out.”

Shakur Stevenson goes off on insider over Haney fight claims

His frustration escalated quickly, and within hours he added that Coppinger “should be fired.”

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Responding to Stevenson’s comments, Coppinger said he based his report on the information he received. He also clarified that he made no negative claims about either fighter.

Stevenson, however, pushed back further and demanded that he reveal the source of the information.

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As the back-and-forth gained attention, Coppinger attempted to ease tensions, stating there was no issue between him and Stevenson.

“No issue with Shakur at all,” he wrote. “I just reported what I heard, that the fight was discussed. That was it. It’s a great fight I’d love to see.”

To set context, relations between the champion and the journalist have been tense for some time.

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Fans still remember their interaction last year, when Stevenson called Coppinger the “worst commentator and interviewer in the business.”

While this exchange may cool following Coppinger’s explanation, attention now shifts back to the much-anticipated Haney fight.

In the background, discussions involving Bill Haney and J. Prince unfolded alongside reports linking Stevenson and Devin Haney to a potential move toward Dana White’s Zuffa Boxing.

While all sides have dropped faint hints, the situation remains unresolved.

At this stage, questions over whether Stevenson and Haney will finalize negotiations continue to linger.

On the Million Dollars Worth of Game podcast, after J. Prince made his case, Bill Haney remained noncommittal, saying he does not enter negotiation talks without his son.

Still, there is a widespread belief that, given Haney fought Jose Ramirez at 144 pounds last year, a matchup with Stevenson could still be made.

For now, however, it remains speculative. The Stevenson-Haney fight is still unresolved, with fans waiting for anything concrete to emerge.