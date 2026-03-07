Shakur Stevenson Explains Why Gervonta Davis Fight May Never Happen

“Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. I think that’s the biggest fight in boxing. “Me and him can make the most money if we make this fight happen, so let’s do it,” said Shakur Stevenson after defending his lightweight title against Josh Padley on the Beterbiev-Bivol card last February. Ten days later, in what turned out to be one of the most controversial fights of 2025, Tank defended his belt against Lamont Roach Jr. Much has changed since then. Amid legal troubles, Tank’s future remains uncertain. Stevenson, meanwhile, stepped up with a defining victory and became a four-division champion. For the newly crowned WBO and The Ring light welterweight champion, the Tank fight now looks like old business.

“I would love for it to happen,” Stevenson told Joe Rogan on JRE‘s latest episode. “But the way that he went on social media and kind of bashed me in a way where it seemed like he made it seem like I needed him.”

“And I just felt disrespected about it, ‘cuz at the end of the day, I’m a grown man. I make my own money. I’m living a spectacular life. I don’t need nobody. So, um, if he feels as though I need him and if it’s that kind of stuff, then it’s like whatever. I don’t; I’m not in need of that fight.”

But Shakur Stevenson had already hardened his stance earlier. Well before Rogan asked about his future plans, including a potential matchup with Tank Davis, he had made his position clear ahead of the Teofimo fight.

“F**k him,” Stevenson told Brian Custer on The Last Stand podcast. “I don’t even want to speak on him. I don’t got too much to say on him… I don’t talk on people who feel as though I need them, ’cause I don’t need nobody. I’m a big superstar in my own right. I make a lot of money. I don’t need nobody, so yeah, I don’t want to speak on him.”

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages July 14, 2019 – Newark, New Jersey, USA – SHAKUR STEVENSON celebrates after defeating ALBERTO GUEVARA in a featherweight NABO Title bout at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Boxing 2019 – Shakur Stevenson Defeats Alberto Guevara by 3rd Round KO – ZUMAp109 20190714_zaf_p109_012 Copyright: xJoelxPlummerx

While Gervonta Davis‘ legal challenges now cast a shadow on their matchup, Stevenson’s disinterest likely stems from the former champion’s frequent insults, including calling him “boring.”

Beyond Tank: What’s next for Shakur Stevenson?

Stevenson’s latest comments come amid growing discussion about his next fight. With the Tank fight fading, the Newark native, stripped of his WBC 135-pound title, now eyes marquee matchups at 140. He received an open call-out from Ryan Garcia, who defeated Marcio Barrios to become a welterweight champion – his first world title – just weeks ago.

However, Shakur Stevenson has one condition – he wants the fight to happen under a rehydration clause.

But even there, the Olympic silver medalist may be losing momentum. Reports indicate Garcia could be inching towards the much-anticipated rematch with Devin Haney. That raises the question: what options remain for Stevenson?

The champion may not have to look far. He could consider the unification call-outs from Gary Antuanne Russell, the WBA champion, and Dalton Smith, the WBC titleholder.

“I think if I fought Shakur Stevenson, that’ll break the internet,” Russell told The Ring ahead of his title defense on the Garcia-Barrios card. “That’ll definitely give me all the credit that I’m due, because Shakur, right now, he shook up the game a little bit, showcased his talent, came up to another division, and just put on a spectacular performance against Teofimo Lopez…”

The matchup with Smith sounds more feasible, given Stevenson previously worked with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, which currently promotes Smith.