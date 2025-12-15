Shakur Stevenson Gives Two-Word Response After Struggling Ticket Sales for Teofimo Lopez Fight

For a super fight scheduled at the historic Madison Square Garden, the ticket map for Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez is telling a different story. The bout between the lightweight champion and the light welterweight title holder has been scheduled for January 31. Given their star power, most expect the event to be a sellout and for fans to rush to secure their seats. But early indicators seem to paint a different picture.

According to a specialist in ticket sales, the gate for the Shakur Stevenson-Teofimo Lopez fight has been witnessing a slow start. Understandably, Stevenson disagrees with the projection, though. The event is still 45 days away.

Shakur Stevenson calms ticket sale jitters

“Jan 31st!!!” The lightweight champion, who climbs a weight class for the shot at Lopez’s WBO light welterweight title, exclaimed. His tweet came in response to a post from Boxing Tickets. Citing Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez as a recent example, they believe U.S.-based cards involving Turki Alalshikh have yet to reflect what they view as organic ticket demand.

They wrote, “I have yet to see a US card involving Turki that looks anything like natural demand. Shakur vs. Teo is yet another example. This is not an organic ticket map.” One of the followers pointed out sections that have been bought out, or, for that matter, large parts of which never went on sale.

In response, Boxing Tickets reinforced the idea that the ticket map doesn’t reflect natural fan behavior. They argued that a lack of transparency makes it hard to verify actual sales and may be misleading.

Another user stated how these events are losing money. They often spend far more than they generate in ticket sales or normal revenue. So the account added, “Yes, the oddity is that the US is the marketplace where you can actually make money on these events.”

Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez: Putting the numbers in context

Of course, it will be too much of an ask if anyone expects Stevenson vs. Lopez to set a record similar to one Terence Crawford established a few months ago. The fight against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium reportedly drew over 70,000 fans, with the event’s live gate totaling around $47 million. While that event set a record, a direct comparison may be unfair given the different circumstances of this fight.

However, their status in the sport places higher expectations on Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez. Both remain big draws in their own right. Moreover, the fight is taking place in New York, where both command significant followings.

According to outlets such as Ticketmaster, tickets for The Ring VI: Lopez vs. Stevenson currently range from $126 to over $786. Sales could see an uptick as the event date approaches. One possible reason for the slow ticket sales is the lack of a fully announced undercard. At present, only Stevenson and Lopez have been confirmed for the event.

So if the organizers share the details of the co-main, main, and preliminary cards, then interest may likely surge. Given all of the above, what’s your take on the ticket update for the Stevenson-Lopez fight?