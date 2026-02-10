Shakur Stevenson Issues $20M Demand to Fight on Adin Ross’ Boxing Promotion

That Shakur Stevenson’s ambitions would soar after the win over Teofimo Lopez could be an understatement. Defeating a well-known name in a marquee setup has taken the Newark native’s career to a new level from which expectations only rise. The principle applies to money as well. After earning a career high, which some say could be anywhere between $8 and $10 million, it would be foolish to expect Stevenson to price himself lower.

If he even gets an opportunity to participate in a show promoted by a lesser-known player, it’s highly unlikely that Shakur Stevenson would quote a figure that doesn’t match his standard purse. That scenario unfolded when Kick streamer Adin Ross checked whether the four-division champion would be interested in competing in his boxing promotion. Stevenson offered a predictable response – if the money was right, he was listening, at $20 million.

Shakur Stevenson names his price for influencer fight

The answer clearly caught Ross off guard as the livestream progressed. The latest episode of his Kick stream featured a return appearance by Terence Crawford. This time, longtime protege Shakur Stevenson joined him at the studio, where Ross lined up a series of questions and commentary.

The moment sharpened when, soon after announcing a $1 donation, the voice prompt on Ross’s screen asked, “Shakur, would you fight on Brand Risk?” Surprise crossed the champion’s face. Ross then explained that Brand Risk happens to be his latest venture, centered on influencer boxing.

He repeated the question, “Would you ever fight on there?” to which Stevenson replied, “20…20M.” The reply was not what Ross appeared to expect. He added, “Okay. I’ll get there one day. I’ll get there one day.”

Stevenson, however, did not appear willing to let the exchange end so easily. He teased that Ross must have that much in his balance. The live streamer then conceded, “You’re crazy, bro. I don’t have $20 million to spend on you. Can’t do that yet. I would love to.”

Ross likely understood there was only a slim chance that a champion of Stevenson’s stature would appear on an influencer boxing card.

Stevenson and brand risk: A long-shot scenario

Started by Ross in January of 2024, the promotion has built a reputation by staging matchups that have gained widespread traction on social media. The events feature unscripted fights, often filled with intense and chaotic drama involving internet personalities.

While it may have earned acceptance among a segment of online followers, the unpredictability and controversy surrounding the events give major companies pause when it comes to advertising. That uncertainty fuels the “brand risk” label, which means sponsors worry their products could be linked to scandals, offensive behavior, or damaging publicity.

The boxing events have included figures such as comedian Charleston White, YouTuber Adam22, and hip-hop artist Jason Luv. As a result, the matchups often revolve around real or exaggerated personal conflicts rather than traditional athletic rivalries.

With that backdrop, it will be difficult for some longtime fans to picture a fighter like Shakur Stevenson in that setting, even for $20 million. Perhaps once he nears retirement, after checking every box that would secure a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume, Stevenson could reconsider, though not to compete, but to make a brief, dramatic appearance similar to Mike Tyson’s WWE cameo in the late 1990s.