Shakur Stevenson Makes Gervonta Davis Swallow a Tough Pill Before Lamont Roach Rematch

Gervonta Davis has been at the center of a particularly turbulent chapter in his career. From hinting at retirement by year’s end to facing criticism after a contentious fight and now possibly setting his sights on a crossover bout with Jake Paul, Davis is firmly in the spotlight. But amid the spectacle, one serious matter still looms: his upcoming rematch with Lamont Roach Jr.

Their initial encounter on March 1 raised more questions than it answered. Known for his ferocity and knockout power, Davis appeared uncharacteristically uncertain in the ring. When he took a knee, an act that shocked many, some saw it as a symbolic moment where the momentum visibly shifted to Roach. In light of that performance, the rematch was almost inevitable. But this time, the odds seem less tilted in Davis’ favor. Davis now faces a significant challenge. Not just to defeat Roach Jr., but to restore faith in his dominance. Whether he can do so remains a topic of heated debate. One notable skeptic is Shakur Stevenson, who has long eyed a clash with Davis and is currently preparing for a major bout of his own against William Zepeda on July 12.

In an in-depth conversation with talkSPORT‘s George Glinski, Stevenson discussed his upcoming fight. After a frustrating period of cancelled or dodged fights, Stevenson believes Zepeda is the kind of opponent and matchup that can showcase his greatness.

But talk quickly shifted to Stevenson’s interest in facing Davis. Stevenson believes a win over Zepeda, combined with a Davis victory over Roach, could finally set the stage for a long-anticipated unification bout. Yet when asked if he believed Davis would get past Roach in the rematch, Stevenson didn’t mince words.

“No, I don’t think,” responded Shakur Stevenson before adding, “Lamont is going to beat him.” Stevenson, who trained alongside Roach during his time in the DMV area, vouched for Roach’s pedigree and toughness. According to him, Roach Jr. is a real threat and not some ‘bum,’ as some would like to believe. He even claimed he won money betting on Roach taking Tank the distance in their first fight.

Shakur Stevenson: Roach won’t leave any room for debate this time around

“I think Lamont is coming with a new confidence, being that he already went in there with him, and he feels as though Tank can’t hurt him. I think that’s going to make him a lot more confident than what he already is,” Stevenson emphasized.

His assessment wasn’t a one-off. During a recent press conference for his own fight, Stevenson offered similar thoughts, describing the Davis-Roach rematch as ‘dangerous’ for the Baltimore native. “He better be on his A-game,” Stevenson warned.

Indeed, Roach Jr. defied expectations in the first encounter. Unlike many of Davis’ previous opponents, the Washington, D.C.-born fighter refused to be bullied. He held his ground, fought from the inside, and made steady progress through the later rounds. A rare sight against a boxer of Davis’ caliber.

Still, it would be unwise to count out Gervonta Davis entirely. With his reputation on the line and critics circling, the pressure is immense. Expect him to return to the ring with full force and something to prove. Whether Lamont Roach Jr. can capitalize again remains to be seen. But if Stevenson is right, August could mark a defining moment in both Davis’ career and the lightweight division at large.

