Shakur Stevenson Makes Honest Confession on Zepeda Clash After Mike Tyson Criticism

Win or lose, more often than not, fighters prefer to move on. Some, mostly winners, proceed with vacations. Others, mostly losers, retreat into a hole. Only rarely does one come across instances where a fighter returns and dissects the fight to identify flaws. For instance, check out Shakur Stevenson‘s latest post. The lightweight champion shared a critical assessment of his title defense against William Zepeda. Fighting in ‘Ring III‘s co-main, Stevenson outboxed, outmaneuvered, and outpointed the Mexican fighter.

To many the fight has been a revelation. The New Jersey native often found himself fending off a common narrative. Critics slammed Stevenson for ‘running’ around the ring. But come fight night, the Olympian shut down all the naysayers. Not only did he outshine himself defensively, but he also proved he could hurt his opponent. Stevenson’s comments follow Mike Tyson‘s detailed observation. While lauding his splendid performance, the boxing great nonetheless expressed a concern over Stevenson’s one particular move.

In a post Shakur Stevenson shared about some impressive tactical changes that he made during the second half of the fight at the Louis Armstrong Stadium. “Damn the 2nd half of that fight; my adjustments were next level. I just rewatched it,” he said proudly. However, Stevenson could foresee room for improvement. So promising to come back even better in his next fight, he added, A lot to work on, though I will be better next time out, I promise!!” As usual, while a few users took a dig at Stevenson’s comments, some felt it was a step in the right direction.

Earlier, while appreciating Shakur Stevenson’s masterful combinations and head movement, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson disapproved of his tactics when, like Floyd Mayweather, he fought with his back to the ropes. “The fight was tough, and he beat him with no problem. In the middle of the ring, he was beautiful. I just don’t like when he gets on the ropes for too long,” said the former heavyweight champion.

Back in 2023, Shakur Stevenson’s title fight against Edwin De Los Santos presumably gave birth to a continued discourse. Fans and pundits slammed him. Some felt Stevenson hesitated in direct confrontation, instead preferring movement across the ring.

But last weekend’s match seems to have shattered that myth.

Shakur Stevenson: Elevating himself into elite territory

The fight saw Shakur Stevenson trading punches with William Zepeda. Charging head-on, the Mexican challenger, who came off two grueling bouts against Tevin Farmer, would often force Stevenson into corners. Still unfazed, delivering a defensive masterclass, Stevenson would turn the tables with swift counters, putting Zepeda on the back foot.

Zepeda had his moment in the third round. A corner skirmish saw him register a solid right. Shakur Stevenson failed to read it and was visibly shaken. But it proved a momentary distraction, and the lightweight champion soon regrouped.

In fact, as the rounds progressed, Stevenson only got better. The margin in the scorecard widened to the extent that it became apparent the match had slipped out of Zepeda’s hands. Stunned by his performance, promoter Eddie Hearn’s comments stand in stark contrast to Stevens’s candid self-review.

Calling Stevenson a generational fighter, the Englishman said, “You can’t sit on the ropes like that. I always say a fighter sometimes has eyes wide open, and he’s like that, you know, he’s just sitting there, and you know he’s a phenomenal fighter, a true generational great, um, tremendous.”

This year marks a turning point in how the world sees Shakur Stevenson. Only he now bears a greater responsibility. He needs to carry forward what he displayed last weekend. Discussions about his next outing are already in place. Be it Gervonta Davis or Raymond Muratalla, if Shakur Stevenson fights the way he fought William Zepeda, then few doubt his potential to unify the division.

