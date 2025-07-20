Shakur Stevenson Makes Major Floyd Mayweather Claim After Manny Pacquiao’s Controversial Draw Against Barrios

It was a night of legends. Oleksandr Usyk, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, and Manny Pacquiao all stepped into the spotlight. Each with a world championship story unfolding. Fans around the world hoped for a clean sweep: victories for the two active champions and a triumphant return for the Filipino icon making a comeback after four years of retirement. But their wishes were only partially fulfilled. Usyk secured his place in history by becoming a three-time undisputed champion. Bam Rodriguez followed suit with a brilliant performance to unify titles in his division. Yet, for Manny Pacquiao, despite a commendable effort against an opponent sixteen years his junior, the night ended in a majority draw.

The result sparked intense debate across social media. Many felt the decision was questionable. Some even called it outrageous. Yet amid the outrage, there were also some unexpected takes. One came from none other than Shakur Stevenson. According to Stevenson, the outcome might have opened a door for Floyd Mayweather to reclaim a world title. Why? The buildup to the Barrios fight reignited speculation about a potential rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao. Ten years ago, they faced off in what became the richest fight in boxing history. Since then, rumors of a second bout have surfaced now and then. Last time, Mayweather won by unanimous decision. So if Mario Barrios could hold Pacquiao to a draw, perhaps Mayweather could do it again and walk away with another title!

Although Stevenson later described the fight’s decision as ‘crazy,’ he had already posted a cryptic message beforehand: “Floyd bout to be world champ next.” It seems Saturday night’s showdown at the MGM Grand lit a spark in more than just fans.

AD

For some, it reignited the belief that Mayweather, even in his late 40s, could make a return and defeat this version of Pacquiao. Perhaps even more convincingly than before.