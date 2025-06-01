Shakur Stevenson Shames Teofimo Lopez’s Public Apology After Outburst at Turki Alalshikh

Looks like payback time. For long, Shakur Stevenson had been at the receiving end of Teofimo Lopez‘s barbs and taunts. But now, as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career, the lightweight champion finally received an opportunity to deliver a proverbial poetic justice. To set the record straight, in many ways, it was Lopez’s mischief that basically left him vulnerable to such brutal digs.

Everything was going his way. At the Times Square ‘Fatal Fury,‘ he was the only one to have come out with flying colors. Ryan Garcia lost his bout, and despite winning, Devin Haney became a subject of much derision. In contrast, Teofimo Lopez scored an unquestionable victory over Arnold Barboza. But just when he seemed poised to build on his Riyadh Season debut, the world champion derailed his chances by making some uncharitable comments against His Excellency Turki Alalshikh. Finally sensing his folly, Lopez offered profound apologies. But nonetheless, it couldn’t save him from an onslaught of jibes.

Shakur Stevenson: Teo got a taste of his own medicine

“And you popped all that sh*t to me 😂,” letting out a sneering laugh, Shakur Stevenson tweeted. It didn’t take time before Claressa Shields also joined the banter with a big laugh: “😂🤣🤣🤣🤣.” Stevenson was actually responding to Teofimo Lopez’s public apology, which is now going viral by the minute. “To His Excellency @Turki_alalshikh, I take full responsibility for my inappropriate words on the ‘X app’,” said Lopez before adding, “I publicly apologize to HE; I will conduct myself with greater respect, humility, and professionalism. Sending love and light to all. TY 🥊 ”

Reportedly, three days ago, Dan Rafael updated that following Lopez’s ‘tweet storm,’ the fate of the potential fight between Devin Haney and Teofimo Lopez now hangs in the balance. “Per three sources involved, Teofimo Lopez-Devin Haney was agreed to Tuesday night, but not signed, for Aug. 16 in Riyadh at 145 pounds, but fight is now in jeopardy after Teofimo’s tweet storm,” wrote the highly regarded sports journalist.

Now Shakur Stevenson may have received a chance to get back at Teofimo Lopez. But as some of the fans reminded him, just a few weeks ago, he was the one facing the heat.

When he was in that spot himself

As in Teofimo Lopez’s case, the incident occurred right after Stevenson made his debut with the Riyadh Season. On the February 22 Dmitry Bivol-Artur Beterbiev card, he had defeated the last-minute replacement Josh Padley. During the subsequent days, talks of the much-anticipated bout with William Zepeda gained strength.

But a back-and-forth between Shakur Stevenson and Oscar De La Hoya blew in. Zepeda’s promoter alleged that Stevenson had ‘pulled out’ of the fight. So in turn, the Newark native replied, “Turki promised me a number, and now he’s going way back on that number that he promised me and sending his towel boys to run me the info instead of telling me straight up what he’s trying to do.”

Naturally, an uproar followed. Soon regaining his senses, Shakur Stevenson clarified that there was a misunderstanding that caused him to make such utterances. “Excited about my next fight; it was a misunderstanding between Turki and the team. My apologies on my part for overreacting. 🦾 Let’s work.”

Given that Lopez once called him ‘trash,’ Stevenson is having the last laugh. Perhaps it’s time matters ended here, and fans can look forward to some exciting fights.

