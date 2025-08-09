Shakur Stevenson Vows to “Smack” Teofimo Lopez as Fiery Feud Intensifies

It’s been a few weeks since Shakur Stevenson delivered a statement win. At the New York double headliner, he defeated William Zepeda and stamped his authority. The victory came amid a storm of criticism, with the lightweight champion fending off doubts about his fighting style. The Zepeda win muted those voices. But Stevenson’s woes appear far from over. The Newark native once again finds himself in the firing line. This time, though, instead of a fan or a pundit, it’s another champion taking aim.

Though fighting in different weight classes, the rivalry between Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez has been brewing for some time. The latest development saw the two intensify their war of words. Like Stevenson, Lopez had spent months under scrutiny before regaining momentum with a convincing win over Arnold Barboza Jr. on the May 2 ‘Fatal Fury.‘ Since then, his name has been linked to several potential matchups. Earlier today, Lopez made his intentions clear. He called out Stevenson and Ryan Garcia, who not long ago claimed he would easily beat Lopez. But in a surprising twist, Lopez received a bombastic response. Shakur Stevenson wasn’t about to take it lying down.

“See now, if I smack you at the press conference, I’m wrong,” Stevenson warned on X. His stern words came in response to a provocative message from Teofimo Lopez: “After I whoop on @ShakurStevenson and make him cry like the little bit*h he is… I am calling out @RyanGarcia.”

One could understand Shakur Stevenson’s frustration. Lopez’s words practically demanded a strong response. But as the statement showed, Stevenson wasn’t the only one in Lopez’s crosshairs. He also took aim at Ryan Garcia, who had claimed he could knock out Teofimo Lopez with little difficulty.

Saying he had wanted to face Lopez for a long time, Garcia told ‘The Ring’ magazine, “I seriously believe I would knock him out with my punch selection and output. With the way I throw punches, I would crack him. I’m definitely his kryptonite.”

His comments follow promoter Oscar De La Hoya’s views. According to the ‘Golden Boy,’ instead of a rematch with Rolando Romero, a fight between Ryan Garcia and Teofimo Lopez makes more sense.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Teofimo Lopez: A rivalry ready to hit the next level

The Shakur Stevenson – Teofimo Lopez squabble is nothing new. Weeks after Stevenson demolished Josh Padley on the Bivol–Beterbiev card, Lopez posted a message: “You couldn’t even put Josh Padley down within six. You’re trash; you’re garbage. You’re talking to yourself on Twitter because you don’t have any friends.”

In the latest instance, the Brooklyn-born world champion’s tweet featured two pictures. One with him standing alongside Richardson Hitchins, his 140-pound colleague, and another with Shakur Stevenson. Lopez teased fans with a simple question: “Which one?”

Amid a flurry of responses, Shakur Stevenson also chimed in: “You called me out, lil dude. I told you I’m down 🤫.” But it only prompted Lopez to fire back. In addition to calling Stevenson a ‘li’l bit*h,’ the champion teased a potential timeline for a square-up.

Considering the two are evenly matched physically, a fight between Stevenson and Lopez is far from out of the picture. Moreover, given their rapid rise to stardom, such a matchup could become a major blockbuster. Especially in light of recent developments, where Stevenson struggles to secure a bout with Gervonta Davis and Lopez faces criticism for avoiding certain fights, this clash could be the perfect way to silence doubts and settle debates.

What do you think? Should Shakur Stevenson and Teofimo Lopez finally meet in the ring, or would you rather see Lopez square off against Ryan Garcia first?