Shakur Stevenson vs. Devin Haney Talks Heat Up as Verbal Spat Continues on Social Media

Will the Shakur-Stevenson vs. Devin Haney matchup remain a social media spectacle or turn into something concrete—a mega showdown? The latest exchange between the two world champions has once again sparked hopes of a historic face-off. Since their last fights, Stevenson and Haney have been in talks for a potential matchup. But nothing has materialized so far. The back-and-forth has once again exposed the obstacles that continue to stand in the way of their fight.

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It began with a random post from Stevenson. “😈😈😈😈😈@Realdevinhaney LETS GO!!!!” he wrote. But the comment drew a sharp retort from Haney, who said, “147… no rehydration; let’s get it done.”

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The comments could be viewed as a new development. Stevenson and Haney’s proposed fight has so far remained unconfirmed despite a public agreement to a 144-pound catchweight.

Early in June this year, during a similar back-and-forth on X, Stevenson cited the 2013 Floyd Mayweather vs. Canelo Alvarez as an example and told Haney that a fight at 144 pounds is a fair ask. More recently, Haney’s bout against Jose Ramirez also took place at 144 pounds.

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So when Haney fired, “If I come to 144, we have a fight?” Stevenson promptly responded with a “Yes.” It’s a different matter that Haney subsequently changed his stance, saying he would first settle the business with Stevenson’s close friend Keyshawn Davis, who moved to the welterweight division this past May.

The WBO’s mandatory order for Haney to face Davis further complicated the matchup with Stevenson. Davis later withdrew from the scheduled bout over a purse dispute.

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In the latest discussion, Haney’s reply appeared to put the focus back on the terms of the proposed fight.

“Oh so it’s not done?” Stevenson wrote, appearing confused. “Why u post me on ya Instagram then I thought the shit was done already.” Haney countered by asking Stevenson if he has signed the fight contract and once again insisted that the rehydration clause should be dropped.

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The conversation took a twist when Stevenson felt his renewed callout seemingly intimated Haney. The welterweight champion, however, replied, “I fear none but Allah.” But Stevenson was far from done. Triggered by Haney’s comment, Stevenson then challenged Haney to stop the social media back-and-forth and prove his commitment by making the fight happen.

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His remarks did not sway Haney, who shot back with the same demand: “Drop your nuts & rehydration clause then…”

A closer look reveals while Stevenson was engaging with Haney, a parallel discussion was taking place with Gervonta Davis’ purported burner account. This gives the impression that Stevenson is considering all the options available to him before he gets back into the ring.

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Shakur Stevenson and Devin Haney: Still fighting—just not in the ring

Stevenson has built a reputation for using social media to fuel rivalries and keep major fights in the conversation. The Olympic silver medalist has traded challenges and insults with Ryan Garcia, while his feud with Teofimo Lopez intensified before their January 2026 showdown, which Stevenson won.

Stevenson and Lamont Roach Jr. have publicly expressed interest in facing each other. Stevenson said he planned on “whooping” Roach when they eventually fight.

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Another long-running target was Vasyl Lomachenko, whom Stevenson repeatedly accused of avoiding a fight.

Haney has also used social media to engage rivals and promote potential matchups.

His long-running feud with Gervonta Davis has featured personal attacks and disagreement over matchmaking. Haney has also clashed publicly with Richardson Hitchins, including a memorable exchange over their respective resumes.

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The Stevenson-Haney exchange also comes amid reports suggesting that talks for a 140-pound title unification between Stevenson and WBA champion Gary Antuanne Russell are taking shape.

“Gary, a real one, I’ve been on the phone with, bro, since the day I called Antuanne out on Twitter trying to make this fight happen. We both want the fight, so hopefully it can get done! He say Tweezy gone beat me, and I feel I’m gone beat him. Let’s get it together, boxing business 🤞🏾,” Stevenson tweeted last week.

The development, however, took a different turn after former world champion and now boxing analyst Tim Bradley claimed Russell turned down $2 million for the fight. However, Garry Russell Jr., Antuanne’s brother, rejected that figure, saying it was never the amount presented.

Russell’s team maintains that negotiations are ongoing and that the financial terms have yet to be finalized.

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That uncertainty could explain why Stevenson wants to keep a Haney fight as another option.

The broader picture also shows why the Stevenson-Haney matchup remains significant. Among the so-called modern-day “Four Kings,” Ryan Garcia has clearly taken the lead. After winning the title from Mario Barrios, he defended it in the high-profile matchup against Conor Benn. He now looks forward to expanding his dominance with a potential Cinco de Mayo appearance.

In comparison, despite impressive wins, Stevenson and Haney are lagging behind, failing to secure a notable matchup that suits their stature.

Even if they come to an agreement, the fight could still be months away by the time negotiations are settled. That makes it even more important for them to sort out their differences at the earliest.