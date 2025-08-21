brand-logo
Shakur Stevenson Warns of ‘Surprise’ for Canelo as Terence Crawford Flaunts Incredible New Physique

ByJaideep R Unnithan

Aug 21, 2025 | 1:40 AM EDT

feature-image
feature-image

@Canelo, you’re in my way… and I’m not leaving Vegas without that win,” Terence Crawford warned months ago. The chilling message followed the announcement of a mega showdown between boxing’s two pound-for-pound kings. On September 13, a 12-round duel will decide it all: will Crawford claim a historic third undisputed title, or will Canelo, with a win over a craftsman like Crawford, finally cement his place as the generation’s best boxer?

Terence Crawford is backing his words with action. Despite the two-division gap, he is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for Canelo Alvarez. His skill and technique draw little debate. Power, however, remains the question. Canelo is famed for a granite chin and punishing shots that have broken down many tough opponents. But Crawford’s recent update could flip the script. Adding to the intrigue, his close friend and protege Shakur Stevenson weighed in with his own remarks.

Think you know Terence Crawford? Think again

According to WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, Canelo Alvarez could be in for a big surprise. Speaking to TMZ Sports, Stevenson revealed the changes Terence Crawford made to boost his power. “Bud is ready,” he said firmly. “Bud is always going to come in there 100%, and, uh, he’s going to be on top of his game. He’s going to be sharp, uh, fast, and strong.

article-image

via Imago

And for Stevenson, that last trait, power, could shock many. “That’s going to surprise a lot of people with this fight, is, Bud Power carries up. It’s not just power that was just there for 147 or 140. His power carries weight. So, I think that’s the biggest thing that’s going to surprise everybody,he stated. Still, the interviewer sounded apprehensive.

They echoed a familiar sentiment. In chasing size, Crawford might have slowed down. However, Shakur Stevenson disagreed. “No, nothing’s slowed down. Bud is 38; he’s like somebody who’s 30, like, right? It’s just a different kind of thing with him. He doesn’t drink, and he doesn’t smoke. He’s very disciplined. He was always active every day of his life. So, he’s just not the normal athlete,” the lightweight champion said.

About a week ago, Crawford fueled the debate with viral social media posts.

Careful where you’re stepping

Captioned “WARRIOR MENTALITY,” his Instagram featured photos of him in weight jackets and hand wraps. His shredded physique drew massive attention and stirred fan excitement. But Crawford’s move from 154 to 168 pounds has sparked debate. Critics question the transition. Incidentally, one of the sharpest warnings came from a man who fought both Crawford and Canelo: Amir Khan.

Expand Post

Speaking to Fight Hub TV’s Marcos Villegas, Khan said, “In boxing, weight divisions are made for a purpose, and I highly respect and say pound for pound the best fighter is Crawford by far, and he beats anyone. But when you start putting weight on and you go up a weight and you fight these guys like Canelo, even though Canelo might be now getting a little bit older and it might be slowing down a little bit, he’s still going to be very dangerous.”

On paper, Crawford matches Canelo well. At 5’8″ with a 74-inch reach, he stands toe-to-toe with the champion. But challenging Canelo on his own turf is a different ball game.

With only weeks to go, fans wait to see if Crawford can shock the world with both skill and power.

Can Terence Crawford's newfound power truly challenge Canelo's legendary chin in this epic showdown?

