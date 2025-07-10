Shakur Stevenson Weighs-In on Gervonta Davis vs. Lamont Roach Clash With Surprising Prediction

While July features a string of high-octane fights, to most fans, Canelo and Crawford’s September duel matters the most. Still, lest they overlook it, there’s a matchup that appears equally intriguing, if not more. It’s the Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Jr. rematch. Per available sources, it’s scheduled for August 16 in Las Vegas. The second fight follows the Match 1 bout at the Barclays Center that ended controversially.

Tank Davis’ conduct, referee Steve Willis’ indecision, and the final outcome became a subject of heated debates. Nonetheless, Roach Jr.’s performance stood out. No one expected him to cause trouble for the redoubtable Baltimorean. But he did, and with élan, thus making a compelling argument for a rematch. Now they are lined up to end the debate. So how does that pan out? Among many who have been eagerly waiting for the Davis-Roach rematch is Shakur Stevenson. Its outcome could potentially set the tone for his next outing. In a recent interview, Stevenson weighed in on the rematch.

Ahead of the July 12 showdown against William Zepeda, Shakur Stevenson joined Ariel Helwani for a chat. With some ten minutes remaining in the show, Helwani asked the lightweight champion about the rumored Jake Paul-Gervonta Davis matchup. Like many, Stevenson acknowledged Paul’s business acumen. Still, a fight with Tank would still be ‘terrible.’ So Ariel Helwani segued to the Davis-Roach rematch. Will the Baltimorean finally defeat the super featherweight champion? “No, I actually like Lamont Roach,” Shakur Stevenson replied. The response surprised Helwani, as it would many viewers. Why?

“I think Lamont Roach is a hell of a fighter. I think he don’t get enough credit. Um, a lot of people don’t realize how good he is. And if you really paid attention to the fight and watch the fight, you can see how skillful he is in the pocket. Um, his defense was on point. Um, I think he’s a bad motherf**ker,” Stevenson stated. Intrigued, Helwani probed if Roach Jr. could clinch an early stoppage. Stevenson seemed doubtful. The fight would probably go the distance and will be a fantastic duel, he opined.

via Imago

Now that’s a surprising answer for a boxer who’s aiming for a mega showdown with Gervonta Davis.

Lamont Roach to beat Gervonta Davis? Beneath the surface, it’s a different game

But Shakur Stevenson is not the only one who feels Lamont Roach Jr. has the wherewithal to beat Gervonta Davis. On March 1 he didn’t deliver a standout performance. But the way he fought, not giving Gervonta Davis a chance to recoup and knock him down, impressed fans and experts.

Still, is it as easy as it sounds? With nearly 93% of his opponents touching the canvas, Tank is a monster in the ring. At his level, a one-match slip-up could happen. To conclude that he’s washed out is wishful thinking. “Tank wins in the rematch; I think he’ll make the right adjustments, and he won’t take too long to fight,” said former four-division world champion Mikey Garcia.

Gervonta Davis purportedly intends to retire by this year’s end. A defeat could mar his near-perfect record. So will he allow Lamont Roach Jr. to turn the table on him? Doesn’t appear likely. Tank remains unpredictable. One bad showing doesn’t mean he’ll perform poorly again.

