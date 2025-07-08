Shakur Stevenson Won’t Fight Floyd Schofield Without ‘Penalties in the Contract’

Let’s admit it: not even the boldest of predictions saw Floyd Schofield Jr. annihilating the battle-tested Tevin Farmer in the very first round. But that’s exactly what happened. Now, with the spotlight firmly back on him, Schofield has redirected his fire at his favorite target – Shakur Stevenson. He’s itching for the grudge match that has lingered ever since their scheduled bout on February 22 fell apart. With Schofield now ranked as the WBA’s top contender, he makes a compelling case for a title shot. But calling out the champion is one thing; getting the fight is another.

Given the chaos surrounding their previous encounter, Shakur Stevenson appears to be operating with a once-bitten, twice-shy mindset. On the night of the Bivol-Beterbiev card, Schofield withdrew unexpectedly, forcing Stevenson to face last-minute replacement Josh Padley. As a result, if the two are to meet again, Stevenson insists on certain contractual conditions. The Newark-born Olympian is already preparing for a significant clash of his own, scheduled to take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium, against William Zepeda. The same Zepeda who went through two punishing battles with Tevin Farmer, the man Schofield Jr. blew past in mere seconds on the Jake Paul vs. Chavez Jr. undercard.

During a recent catch-up, ‘NotJustBoxing‘s Ashley Fissendon asked Shakur Stevenson about Floyd Schofield’s recent performance at the Honda Center. “The whole Floyd Scofield stuff—obviously all that happened. He’s just come off a first-round knockout farmer. What did you—what did you think of that?”

The three-division champion was in no mood to mince words, it seems. He lashed out, “That still don’t erase the fact that he’s a pu**y. He’s a bitch-ass nigga. Um, and his dad is a b**ch a** ni**a too.” The reporter was momentarily caught off guard. But he regrouped to ask the key question: Does Stevenson still want the fight?

“Uh yeah, I do want to fight him,” Stevenson confirmed. But not without caveats. He demanded contractual safeguards to prevent a repeat of the last fiasco. “If we do fight again, I want some type of penalties in the contract that, um, you can’t just be lying to the public like that,” insisted Shakur Stevenson. His grouse stemmed from the incidents that followed Schofield Jr.’s sudden withdrawal from their fight.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Floyd Schofield Jr.: A fight that screams fireworks

In Stevenson’s view, such baseless accusations can’t be tolerated. He called for clear clauses that penalize false claims or character attacks. “It’s got to be something in there to where if they do some weird sh*t like they did last time,” he said. “Um, it got to be a penalty or something. Like you can’t just go lie in my name and say all of these false things about me that I did to you and then just get a free pass for it.”

Stevenson aims for the mega showdown against Gervonta Davis. Still, the surging status of Floyd Schofield Jr. makes him a difficult opponent to ignore. A bout between the two would be commercially viable and deeply personal.

Team Schofield, for their part, exude confidence. Schofield Sr. recently claimed on ‘Mill City Boxing’ that Stevenson wouldn’t last much longer than Farmer did. “Shakur would get knocked out just as easily; that’s the funny part,” he said, arguing that Stevenson’s style mirrors Farmer’s, making him an easy target for Schofield Jr.

Given the escalating tension between both camps, this has all the makings of a true grudge match. One that fans are increasingly eager to see. Whether it’s next or not, the stakes are undeniably high.

So, what’s your take? After handling Zepeda, should Shakur Stevenson keep pressing for a showdown with Tank Davis? Or should he settle unfinished business with Floyd Schofield Jr. first?