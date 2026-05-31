“She Was Cheated”: Judges Under Fire After Holly Holm’s Controversial Loss at Jake Paul’s MVP Event

Holly Holm’s close decision loss to Stephanie Han on Jake Paul’s boxing event has triggered severe backlash. While the consecutive loss to the lightweight champion denied Holm a chance to become a four-time champion, many fans took aim at the judges who officiated the headlining bout of the MVP-ESPN event, blaming them for the setback.

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With one judge scoring it even at 95-95, the remaining two sided with Han, 96-94, giving her the win by majority decision. The scorecards, meanwhile, appeared to contradict the punch stats, which showed Holly Holm outpunched Han 102 to 70.

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The criticism surrounding the decision was likely amplified by the way the duo’s first meeting earlier this year had ended.

Holm and Han first met earlier this year in January, when Amanda Serrano headlined the MVP-DAZN event in Puerto Rico. That fight was stopped in the 7th after Han suffered a cut during an accidental clash of heads. As a result, the outcome went to the scorecards on technical grounds and unanimously favored the lightweight champion.

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Speaking about the rematch decision afterward, Holm said in the ring, “Honestly, I feel like I won that fight. Not any disrespect to Han, but I felt like the fight was mine.”

That frustration is understandable, given that Holm returned to boxing after a 12-year absence, during which she built a remarkable legacy in the UFC by becoming a bantamweight champion.

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The fans, however, were far less forgiving. Many flooded social media and blasted the decision that denied Holm what they believed was a deserved victory.

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Fans rip into Jake Paul and MVP over Holly Holm verdict

“Totally rigged. Holly won that fight, and she was cheated. The bald clown and Jake Paul just confirmed that this isn’t real boxing. This is pro wrestling. Winner predetermined. What a joke. Too bad I was hoping this was a place for REAL women’s boxing. But now we know,” one wrote furiously. That reaction was hardly surprising, considering Holm appeared more in control of the bout than she did during the first meeting.

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Another added, “BS judging. Holm obviously won the fight. A crooked win coordinated by MVP to ensure a bigger pay day for the next Han fight. Cheating on full display.” That’s a serious accusation that could invite a strong response from the MVP team, which has previously mentioned pursuing legal action over baseless claims regarding staged fights under its banner.

The criticism continued. Another wrote, “[Holly Holm] dominated that fight. This is completely rigged. Everyone that watched that fight knows Holly won, unless you’re biased or stupid.” Again, much of that remains subjective. What fans see from outside the ring can differ from what judges observe cageside.

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There’s a good chance Stephanie Han did enough in key moments to convince the two judges who scored the fight in her favor, even if many viewers disagreed.

To another user, the outcome of Holm vs. Han painted a dismal picture of the sport. They wrote, “I know why I don’t watch boxing anymore. Judges had an agenda in this Han and Holm fight.”

That perception likely stemmed from the fact that Han was fighting in front of a home crowd in El Paso, where she was born and raised, reviving familiar talk of a “home-town win.”

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Unable to contain their frustration, another fan wrote bluntly, “Rigged bullsh*t. Holly beat her a**.”

Still, it’s important to examine how fights unfold over the distance. Most claims centered around bouts being “rigged” or “staged” often overlook how closely boxing events are monitored by athletic commissions.

Any proven violation would invite severe penalties and possible legal consequences. More often than not, accusations of robbery tend to surface when passionate fan bases believe a star fighter was denied a victory.