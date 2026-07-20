“She Was Murdered”: Female Boxing Platform Calls for Justice After Hannah Rapp Killed in Texas Road Rage

The boxing world was still coming to terms with the passing of 26-year-old Hannah Rapp, an American boxer who held the NABF Featherweight title. While her death was initially reported as the result of a road accident, new details surrounding the incident that reportedly claimed her life have since emerged.

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Contrary to initial reports that she had passed away in her home state of Indiana, Rapp appears to have died in Texas following a road rage incident. Already saddened by the loss of the promising boxer, the new revelations have sparked widespread reactions across the boxing community, with many on social media calling for justice for Rapp.

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“Guys, the more I’m looking into Hannah Rapp and what happened to her, the worse it gets,” the video message accompanying the Instagram post from “boxingbelles” and the “fightingqueens,” platforms dedicated to female boxers, stated. “Her dad just posted, and I also just saw an article come out of Texas, and Hannah did not die in a tragic car accident. She was murdered.

“She was bike riding with her boyfriend in Texas, and some d**chebag in a car drove past them and then intentionally backed up his car and ran Hannah over. Hannah was murdered. What a piece of sh*t.”

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According to several outlets, the incident took place on FM 159 in Brazos County before 10 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said Rapp was riding a bicycle alongside another person, later identified as her boyfriend, when a motorist, whom authorities identified as 31-year-old Charles Medina, drove past.

It appears Medina, whose reported legal history includes charges of reckless driving and evading arrest, took exception when one of the cyclists objected to his speeding. Deputies with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office allege Medina then slammed on the brakes and came to a halt. He then reversed his vehicle and, while accelerating backward, struck Rapp, knocking her into the roadway.

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In his defense, Medina claimed he believed the cyclists, whom he heard yelling and throwing their hands up, were trying to get his attention. That’s why he applied the brakes and stopped before reversing his vehicle, saying he did not see the female cyclist, later identified as Rapp, until the moment his vehicle struck her.

First responders found Rapp unresponsive. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. After being arrested, Medina was charged with manslaughter and was reportedly being held at the Brazos County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond. Following the incident at the 23000 block of FM 159, authorities closed the state highway that runs northwest from State Highway 90 near Navasota toward Allen Farm.

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As the investigation continues, tributes to Rapp have continued to pour in. For those who knew her, however, she was much more than the circumstances surrounding her death.

Hannah Rapp’s promise resonated beyond the ring

Fighting out of College Station, Texas, Rapp, who was originally from Indiana, last fought on June 13, when she challenged champion Tiara Brown for the WBC World Female Featherweight title on the all-women’s MVPW 04 card, promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). Rapp lost the bout by unanimous decision.

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Though her professional career lasted just over two years, the young fighter left a lasting impression on everyone.

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Rapp, who initially started out as a track and field athlete, studied environmental and ecological engineering at Purdue University before moving to Texas A&M in 2024. There, she began working as a health and safety specialist for the University.

She soon traded her running spikes for boxing gloves and made her professional debut in 2024 against Kavarcia Polk, winning by first-round knockout. That same year, she captured the NABF-WBC title before earning a world title shot against Brown a year later. She lost that bout by unanimous decision after 10 rounds. A month later, however, that result has become insignificant in the wake of her tragic passing.

Rapp’s trainer Carl Perry, who coached her at the Bryan College Station Boxing Gym, reportedly told News 8, “She did not deserve this,” adding, “He destroyed a beautiful soul.”

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Sharing that there’s a hole in his heart that is “never going to be filled again,” the head coach broke down after learning of Rapp’s death from her boyfriend. Outside the gym, a memorial has reportedly begun for Rapp, while plans are underway to hold a candlelight vigil this week.

The investigation into Rapp’s death remains ongoing. Meanwhile, friends, teammates, and members of the boxing community continue to remember her as a talented young woman whose life and career were cut tragically short.