“Should Be Suspended”: Misfits Boxer Sparks Backlash After Slapping Opponent With Burger During Weigh-Ins

When it comes to spectacle and attention-grabbing, count on Misfits Boxing not to disappoint the fans. The London-based sports promotion has gained an envious reputation for staging shows that attract both awe and controversy in equal measure. The latest development involving a fighter who slapped his opponent with a burger just hours before the event unfolded amplifies that narrative.

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“HE GOT SLAPPED AND DROPPED AT THE WEIGH-INS 😭,” read a post from DAZN. The streaming giant is the official broadcast partner of the card set to take place at the James L. Knight Center in Miami.

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The post featured twenty-second footage of the incident. As they came face to face, one of the fighters, identified as Edris Enofe, opened what looked like a burger. Smith also appeared to be holding a packet containing a burger. Then, without losing a second, he took aim and slapped it against his upcoming opponent, Bobby Smith, aka, Big Bobby the Boss.

The force of that slap was such that Smith fell down. The security guards around him helped him get up. Still, he looked visibly shaken.

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Just yesterday, objectionable conduct from the two boxing debutants drew scathing critique from Tony Ferguson. The former UFC interim lightweight champion, who now holds Misfits’ middleweight championship, faces last-minute replacement Mahmoud Fawzy Sebie on the main card of the event, headlined by Henry Cejudo and Javon Walton.

More significantly, the incident once again raised questions about the way Misfits Boxing stages its event. Early this month, the promotion drew scrutiny for its event in Newcastle. The card attracted widespread criticism not only for the matchups but also for the way the crowd behaved at the venue, leading to intervention from law enforcement authorities.

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As the clip of Enofe and Smith’s altercation spread, some fans, including Hall of Fame commentator and writer Al Bernstein, couldn’t refrain themselves from criticizing Misfits Boxing.

Burgers and slaps: Not exactly boxing

“Well, the fighter that did the slapping should be suspended for at least a year,” Bernstein said. The venerable commentator’s views may resonate among several fans. However, it should be noted that the Unified Rules of Boxing do not govern behavior during pre-fight events.

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They are largely limited to an officially sanctioned bout and the incidents happening inside the ring.

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Also, Misfits Boxing does not seem to operate under the rules stipulated by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) since its primary focus is on crossover or influencer matchups. Under those circumstances, it’s difficult to see how a suspension for Enofe could be enforced.

Meanwhile, fans continued to take potshots at the event. “The man was sucker slapped with some sort of sandwich. (And he) definitely needed help afterwards. I don’t think it’s both well for his chances,” another wrote. The concern stems from the way Bobby Smith held on to the security guard after he was slapped by Edris Enofe.

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Both the fighters mark their boxing debuts tonight. While details about Enofe are limited, Smith is recorded as 37 years old. Considering his age and experience, a slap of that force could leave him injured and put the fight into jeopardy.

“How long does this promotion continue to do this until someone pays the price in a serious way, and then they shove a microphone in their face while the promoter pretends he’s disappointed,” another user wrote. The sight of a person thrusting a microphone toward a dazed Smith while he was being escorted out by security was clearly puzzling.

Sharing similar sentiments about Misfits Boxing, a fan added, “Another week, another clown show on DAZN.”

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A follower stated, “Clown show. Book real fighters. That garbage is unwatchable.” The view could be subjective. But such incidents remain one of Misfits Boxing’s biggest selling points because people talk about them. As word spreads, the promotion tends to gain more traction and attract more eyeballs.

While such outlandish behavior may not be appreciated by boxing’s diehard fans, it rouses curiosity among casuals who are likely to flock to the events purely for amusement.

It is also not the first time that a burger has been used as a weapon at a Misfits event. This past June, on a card headlined by Tommy Fury and Eddie Hall, a pre-fight face-off saw Christina Flanagan, aka Tina Snows, make a similar attempt as Enofe by slapping her opponent, Sheena Bathory, with a burger.

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What matters now is whether Bobby Smith can bounce back from that slap, deliver solid punches in the ring, and silence Enofe for good.