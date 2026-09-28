“Someone Is Running Out of Money”: Floyd Mayweather Faces Fan Backlash for Calling Donald Trump ‘Best President’ in Resurfaced Video

Boxing followers regularly come across news about Floyd Mayweather involving his financial or legal troubles. But few likely imagined the situation would reach a point where even comments he made in the past would come into question.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid speculation that Mayweather may be trying to endear himself to the establishment, an old video in which the undefeated former champion lavishes praises on President Donald Trump has once again drawn attention, prompting scathing comments and taunts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In America we’re never happy. I’m happy, but we’re never happy. We had Trump before; we didn’t appreciate him,” Mayweather said on Fox Business. But I think Trump is a great president, one of the—actually, he’s the best president in my eyes; he’s the best president we ever had.”

“Great businessman, and that’s what it’s about…Trump has done an amazing job. and a lot of people around America are upset, but no matter who goes in the White House, we’re always upset. And I think Trump is the man for the job of president…he’s the best president, in my eyes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing himself as “truly blessed,” the 50-0 star said that he owed that success to his discipline, dedication, and a dedicated team.

His comments on Trump came after the host asked about his increasing real estate footprint in New York, particularly the $400 million portfolio of 62 rental apartment buildings in Upper Manhattan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 21: Floyd Mayweather looks on before a NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire NBA: DEC 21 Hornets at Clippers Icon221221058

Given Trump’s prominent real estate investments and stakes in Manhattan, the host asked whether Mayweather knew the president and what he thought about him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayweather and Trump appear to have known each other since at least 2015. Trump attended Mayweather’s bout with Manny Pacquiao that year alongside wife Melania Trump. The boxer later visited Trump at Trump Tower following the 2016 election and attended his inauguration.

Reports indicate Mayweather has also publicly defended Trump over his past controversial comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

On YouTube, the video appears to have been uploaded in February 2025. But as the comments and reactions showed after it resurfaced through a new post on X, the footage doesn’t seem to have lost its relevance.

Floyd Mayweather’s Trump praise gets countered with brutal jabs

“The likelihood Floyd even knows how to spell “president” is about as likely as him ever getting knocked out in a fight at this stage in his career. Both ain’t happening,” one user wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sharing a similar sentiment, another user added, “Checks out; Trump said stupid people love him. Floyd can’t read one page out of a Harry Potter book.”

Those comments likely stem from the long-running feud between Mayweather and 50 Cent, a former associate-turned-rival. The roots of the feud allegedly lie in a $12 million financial dispute dating back to 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over time, their differences turned into an online back-and-forth, with the rapper publicly taunting Mayweather that he lacked reading skills. 50 Cent later challenged the boxing icon to read a page of Harry Potter for charity.

50 Cent continued his jabs at the 50-0 fighter, mocking his financial decisions, business ventures, and even the legal challenges Mayweather faced.

“Someone is running out of money 😂,” a fan wrote. While yet another taunt, its undertones are not difficult to understand. They likely center on the recent financial and legal problems surrounding Mayweather. The former world champion finds himself currently involved in a string of cases.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Mayweather dropped a few cases recently, some, including the $7.3 million tax lien filed by the IRS and the felony charges, are reported to remain active.

Some speculated his decision to make a professional comeback, which has also run into trouble after a promoter filed a breach of contract case, was tied to the financial challenges he faced.

In that regard, therefore, one fan stated, “Floyd must be in trouble and looking for Trump’s help.”

A user wrote bluntly. “Great boxer… but piece of sh*t outside of the ring.” The remark is subjective. There’s hardly anyone who questions Mayweather’s legacy as an all-time great boxer. But opinions often shift when the discussions center on his personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even there, however, reports have pointed to cases where Mayweather displayed questionable behavior and character, while instances where he opened his wallet to help those in need and support charitable causes are often ignored.

Despite the video’s age, its ability to gain so much traction because Mayweather praised a sitting president could be surprising to many. But it could also be viewed in a more nuanced way. Just as everyone is entitled to criticize Mayweather for his views, the boxer is free to share his own opinion.