Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm Stats and Prediction: Record, Age, Height, Weight, Reach, Rankings, and Knockout Ratio

It is a big question everyone has been asking: Will Holly Holm do the unthinkable? Will she be able to become a world champion in a fourth weight class, especially after a 12-year gap? Six months after making her eventful return to boxing, Holm, whose combat resume also includes an illustrious UFC career, returns to challenge WBC lightweight champion Stephanie Han.

Holm and Han will meet in the co-main event of the Amanda Serrano-Reina Tellez-headlined MVP-DAZN card, set to take place at San Juan’s Coliseo Roberto Clemente. Already an International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee, Holly Holm aims to cement her incomparable legacy with a win over a champion who captured the title this past February. But the big question remains: Will Stephanie Han be overawed by the presence of a living legend and yield easily, or will she rise to the occasion, as many believe she might?

Predicting Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm: Who has better stats and a record?

Had it been twelve years ago, a comparison between Holm’s and Han’s records would have been a futile exercise. The latter had not even begun her professional career when Holm stepped away from boxing for the first time. Making her professional debut in 2002, Holm fought until 2013, winning titles in the light welterweight, welterweight, and light middleweight divisions. While she suffered two losses and recorded three draws, the Albuquerque, New Mexico, native emerged victorious in 34 bouts, nine of which came via knockout. Her next boxing match came 12 years later.

Considering the two separate stints in the ring, Holly Holm’s knockout-to-win rate currently stands at 27%.

In sharp contrast, Stephanie Han, a 35-year-old police officer from El Paso, began pursuing a professional boxing career in 2021. Across 11 fights, she has yet to suffer a defeat. Like the challenger, her knockout-to-win rate also currently stands at 27%.

Stephanie Han vs. Holly Holm: Height, weight, reach comparison, and more

Unfortunately, the reigning champion’s reach details are not currently available. In terms of height, however, Han is listed at 5 feet 7 inches (171 centimeters), which makes her an inch shorter than the 44-year-old Holm, who stands 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimeters). The former champion also boasts a 69-inch (175-centimeter) reach.

Four months ago, when she stepped in for her first title defense against Paulina Angel, Stephanie Han met the lightweight limit by weighing in at 134.5 pounds. Holly Holm, meanwhile, registered 136.6 pounds when she fought Yolanda Vega on the Jake Paul-Cesar Chavez Jr. card.

Fight prediction

It may sound a bit puzzling, but despite her decade-long absence from the ring and her age, many favor Holly Holm to defeat the WBA title holder. That is not to say Stephanie Han lacks credentials. She remains unbeaten, but she still enters the bout as a slight underdog.

What explains this perception? There is not a significant disparity in firepower. Instead, this appears to be one of those matchups in which reputation precedes the fighter. Holm’s unmatched resume, featuring championship success in boxing followed by an equally formidable mixed martial arts career, has kept her active and sharp across disciplines.

It is with that same mentality that she is expected to compete. Her most recent opponent, Yolanda Vega, struggled to hold her ground when they met in late June. Stephanie Han, however, is a very different proposition. A traditional, disciplined boxer with solid fundamentals, the Texas native brings a strong work ethic. In the ring, she looks to outmaneuver opponents rather than relying solely on power.

So fans should stay tuned and watch this exciting duel that could go either way.