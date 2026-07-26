“Stop the Fight”: Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia, Others Feared the Worst Before Errol Spence Jr’s Retirement

Finally, it’s the end of the road for Errol Spence Jr. With just three days remaining until the third anniversary of the momentous clash against Terence Crawford, which effectively raised questions about his future in boxing, the former unified welterweight champion has finally decided to part ways with the sport in which he reached unprecedented heights.

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Errol Spence Jr.’s reckoning with the truth unfolded at the Afterpay Arena in Sydney after Tim Tszyu outpointed him in a twelve-round headliner. While the lead-up to the non-title bout on a PBC-Amazon card saw doubts raised about Spence’s form and health after a three-year layoff, the fight confirmed many of those concerns, with a string of prominent names, including Terence Crawford and Ryan Garcia, expressing their worries.

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“It was a great fight. Congratulations to Tim and Jeff Fenech (trainer),” Spence said in the post-fight in-ring interview. “It was a good showing by Tim. I answered a lot of questions about myself, and now it’s time to go home with my family and start a new life.”

“Yeah, for sure,” he replied when pressed on whether he finally contemplated retirement. “I’ve got my faculties intact. My money is good and working for itself, so everything’s good, man. I’ve got a beautiful family, and I thank God that I’m able to leave this sport with my faculties intact and my family by my side. Everything’s going to go well.”

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Spence may have been satisfied with his performance, but it certainly fell short of expectations, which could have convinced him that he could stretch his career a little longer.

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The twelve-round bout saw him show flashes of his outstanding past, when he literally cleaned up the welterweight division to become a unified champion. Working the body, Spence pushed the Australian former champion onto the back foot momentarily.

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As the rounds progressed, Tszyu started gaining control and claimed a unanimous decision. With two judges scoring the bout 117-111 and one scoring it 118-110, all in Tszyu’s favor, the wide scorecard did appear a bit puzzling to some. Yet most agreed Tszyu deserved the win.

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What adds a layer of intrigue to the situation is that warning signs had already emerged well before Spence confirmed the retirement after the fight.

Bud Crawford, Ryan Garcia and others fear the worst for Errol Spence Jr.

“Body language is not looking good,” Crawford wrote during the fight. A similar concern came from podcaster and professional MC Brian Custer, who added, “Errol’s legs and falling over his front foot make me nervous for a Tszyu uppercut. Tim’s right hand has been the difference so far!”

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There is a saying in boxing: power is the last thing to go. In Spence’s case, that appeared to be true. Despite the layoff, he pounded Tszyu with body shots. Yet, his strength could take him so far if his legs could not keep up. Years ago, similar concerns surrounded boxing great Tommy Hearn. Known for his devastating knockout power, The Hit Man’s waning prowess was signaled after his legs gave way.

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Ryan Garcia, meanwhile, was more direct. “Stop the fight,” he wrote during the fight. “It was pretty clear that Errol was going to lose. It’s time for Errol to retire. Nothing but respect for Errol, but he hasn’t been in his top form for a long time. I hope for the best for him in his retirement and for his life, but hang it up. Protect your health 🙏.”

His assessment deserves a closer review. With an amateur pedigree that saw him win gold medals at multiple amateur events and a career where he faced a string of prominent names before becoming a unified champion, Spence had checked all the boxes for a first-ballot Hall of Fame induction. So, was there really a need for him to travel to Australia and face a fighter like Tszyu, who, despite his recent setbacks, still presents a formidable challenge?

A more realistic analysis was presented by former champion Jamel Herring. “I love my brother, but that layoff and ring rust showed up and still hasn’t worn off this deep in the fight…” he said.

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Actress and boxing commentator Rosie Perez echoed those sentiments, saying, “Spence seems tired. Oh! Caught a bad one from Tszyu! Three years off has been showing up in the last few rounds, too. That said, most fighters with that amount of time off probably wouldn’t have lasted this long. 11th”

In a way, it’s good Spence himself made the call and put an end to a long-running debate. Former two-time champion Regis Prograis was among those to congratulate Spence on his decision. “Congratulations @ErrolSpenceJr. Enjoy retirement, champ. One hell of a career,” he wrote.

What is more important here is that, as Spence pointed out, he is leaving boxing with his money, health, and mind intact, allowing him to enjoy a good and memorable life with his family and loved ones.